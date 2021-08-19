Bench Scale Market Insights: Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast by 2028

Bench scales are light duty platform scales that are used in several industrial, domestic and commercial applications. Bench scales can be used to calculate the static as well as dynamic load of objects. Bench scales are generally mounted on a counter, table, bench or other work surfaces.

Increasing industrialisation globally has boosted the production of small as well as medium-sized goods. Most of these goods are sold on the basis of their weight, which has boosted the usage of bench scales in multiple industries. Nowadays, several industries have increased the usage of bench scale due to the growing need for the weighing of goods. The bench scale market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the usage of bench scales in the food, shipping, chemical, retail, medical and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, the usage of the bench scales is increasing as a ‘counting scale,’ whose function is to determine the number of items from the weight of a collection of objects. This application is expected to provide an opportunity for the growth of the bench scale market.

Moreover, bench scales are available in multiple sizes with variable capacities and with different accuracy ratings, which is expected to drive the bench scale market. Moreover, industries can use bench scales of different materials according to their needs. The bench scale market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the various applications of bench scales, which include advanced check weighing, dynamic weighing and percentage weighting. Moreover, the application of the bench scale as differential weighing, density determination and sieve analysis is expected to offer potential growth to the bench scale market during the forecast period.

Bench Scale Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers of the bench scale market are increasing industrialisation globally and the growing number of food, medical & chemical industries and increasing urbanisation. Moreover, increase in the globalisation of fresh, frozen and packed food & beverages is expected to significantly contribute to the growth to the bench scale market. In addition, certain companies are engaged in the packaging of food products and other items on a contractual basis. Increase in the number of these industries is expected to boost the demand for bench scales. Moreover, the concept of the value addition is followed by various industries, which is expected to provide substantial growth to the bench scale market during the forecast period.

Changing government rules towards the standardisation of the goods manufactured by various industries is also expected to result in the significant growth of the bench scale market. Moreover, an increase in the public awareness about the smart buying of goods is considerably contributing to the growth of the bench scale market. Furthermore, the add-on features of bench scales are boosting the sales of bench scales.

However, lack of technological advancements in certain industries and the lack of public & government awareness about weighting regulations are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the bench scale market during the forecast period.

Bench Scale Market: Segmentation

The bench scale market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation of bench scale market on the basis of type:

Balance

Spring

Hydraulic

Electronic

Segmentation of bench scale market on the basis of component:

Hardware

Services

Segmentation of bench scale market on the basis of application:

Weighing

Parts Counting

Percent Weighing

Advanced Check weighing

Dynamic Weighing

Filling, Formulation

Differential Weighing

Density Determination

Sieve Analysis

Others

Segmentation of bench scale market on the basis of sales channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Distributors and Resellers

Online & Retail stores

Segmentation of bench scale market on the basis of industry:

Food

Chemical

Shipping and receiving

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Others

Segmentation of bench scale market on the basis of enterprise size:

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Bench Scale Market: Key Players

Some key players of the bench scale market are OHAUS; METTLER TOLEDO; Avery India Ltd.; PCE Instruments UK Ltd.; Adam Equipment Ltd.; Rice Lake Weighing Systems; KERN & SOHN GmbH; Armour Scale Company, Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; A&D Australasia Pty Ltd.; Contech; ATRONTEC ELECTRONIC TECH CO., LTD. and Inscale Ltd. These players are expected to highly influence the growth of the bench scale market during forecast period.

Bench Scale Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to lead the bench scale market due to the presence of a large number of vendors of bench scales in the region. The Latin America bench scale market is expected to witness significant growth due to an increase in the number of food, chemical and other industries. Technological advancements in Europe are expected to boost the growth opportunities for the bench scale market. Improvements in government regulations and change is standards regarding the weighting of goods is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for the bench scale market in the Asia Pacific region. The Middle East and Africa bench scale market is expected to witness potential growth due to the rapid growth of the production and manufacturing industries in the region. The growth of wholesale trade, accommodation, food services and retail trade is expected to provide considerable growth opportunities to the bench scale market during the forecast period.