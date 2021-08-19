BPO Business Analytics Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Accenture, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Global BPO Business Analytics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024, This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of BPO Business Analytics market by product type, application, key companies (Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro, EXL, NTT DATA(Dell), WNS Global, Minacs, Infosys, Mu Sigma, Aegis) and key regions. Decision makers worldwide are under tremendous pressure to optimize their business operations, acquire new customers, and increase their market share, thereby driving long-term profitability. Business analytics is used for strategic decision making, enabling organizations to understand their customers, optimize operational cost, and improve business efficiency and competitiveness.

The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM, and SFA by enterprises and the industrial Internet revolution have led to the generation of large volumes of data. Moreover, with the increased adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also surged with a greater need to understand data. Data analytics tools and technologies help derive powerful insights and make efficient use of big data. This helps organizations make strategic decisions based on actionable insights for their business activities.The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Enterprises in these sectors need to comply with regulatory norms such as Basel III and Solvency II. Business analytics outsourcing helps enterprises addresses such compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.

Global BPO business analytics industry is highly fragmented, industry vendors are mostly in the India and USA. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves by offering mobile-enabled business analytics solutions, predictive analytics, and cloud-based business analytics services. Among them, Accenture is the world leading player in the global BPO business analytics market with the market share of 17.5% in 2015, in terms of revenue.

The BFSI end user segment led the market during 2015, accounting for a market share of more than 23.97%. BFSI organizations worldwide are reaping benefits of business analytics to enhance business productivity and gain competitive advantage. The generation of large volumes of transactional data in this segment is driving the demand for business analytics. Moreover, the growing need to comply with regulatory norms and make them more transparent has propelled the demand for analytics in the BFSI sector.

According to this study, over the next five years the BPO Business Analytics market will register a 14.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 36900 million by 2024, from US$ 16500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in BPO Business Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the BPO Business Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

HR

Procurement

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro, EXL, NTT DATA(Dell), WNS Global, Minacs, Infosys, Mu Sigma, Aegis

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global BPO Business Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of BPO Business Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global BPO Business Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the BPO Business Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of BPO Business Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

