Branded Injectable Market Competition Dynamics In Forecast Period

Branded Injectable denotes a heavily share in the overall sterile injectable market the rapidly evolving parenteral manufacturing technologies coupled with high competitive scenario is anticipated to create a favorable growth of opportunities. The higher preference of branded injectable product is mainly due to advantages of being the innovator and holding exclusive rights in some cases. The global key manufacturers in the branded injectable market holds a substantial share and have registered for high technological growth. Pfizer Inc. holds a major share in the sterile injectable market. As of in recent acquisition Pfizer acquired the business of Hospira Inc. one of the leading sterile injectable manufacturer. The acquisition has offered Pfizer Inc. one of the biggest portfolio of branded injectables and various drug delivery systems. Pfizer’s branded injectable product are highly utilized by the general practitioner in the US. Where it hold more than 50% of market share in the US. alone.

The pharmaceutical industry has toned itself into more consumer oriented product patterns altering fundament change. Along with increase trend toward patent exclusivity and innovator preferences which abide for branded injectable preparations. Strata of highs efficacy with branded injectable is pushing the growth of the global branded injectable market. As per the data from Pfizer Inc. report approx. 50% of hospitals in the US in 2017 were using Pfizer’s injectable product, a major share of branded injectables are utilized in the major procedures. Primarily driven by patent exclusivity. Ongoing pace of acquisition and expansion in top market players is anticipated to drive the growth of the branded injectable market. Series of clinical studies has offered to the higher demand for branded injectable market. The higher consumer preference for branded injectable is anticipated to drive the revenue generation in the branded injectables market. However, growing adoptions of generic parenteral preparation is anticipated to restrain the growth of the branded injectable market.

The global Branded Injectable market is segmented on the basis of product type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

Branded Injectable market Segmentation by Product Type Insulin Cytokines Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Others

Branded Injectable market Segmentation by Indication Cancer Diabetes Cardiovascular Diseases Infections Others

Branded Injectable market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Drug Stores Online Prescription Stores



The significant competitive strength in the manufacturer alley of the global Branded Injectable market is estimated to offer upper hand to research activity.

As per the fact sheet from sun life financials 1.0 Bn dosage of branded injectables are sold per year in the world, cancer treatment branded injectable preparation ns being the highest revenue generator, followed by blood pressure injectable preparations. The growing demand from diabetes patient pool is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities in the branded injectables market.

Favorable reimbursement scenario in the branded injectable market is anticipated to propel the demand for branded injectables. Simultaneously the availability of expensive branded preparations like Herceptin, Rituxan and Eloctate are anticipated to fuel the demand for branded injectables in the pharmaceutical market.

Geographically, global Branded Injectable market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America holds substantial share in the overall Branded Injectable Market. Development in new molecule designing, higher adoption to consumer preference, escalation in liner demand, favorable reimbursement policies have improved the regulatory scenario for global Branded Injectable market in North America. Additionally in Asia pacific region significantly higher market growth rate is expected due to constant rise in demand for imported branded injectable in the pharmaceutical market. Relatively affecting the Branded Injectable market.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Branded Injectable Market are Pfizer Inc., Baxter International, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi SA, Novartis AG (Sandoz), GlaxoSmithKline plc., AstraZeneca plc., Novartis AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S,Merck & Co. Inc, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

