Burst Strength Tester Market Insights: Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast by 2028

Market Introduction

Bursting strength is a reliable index of the strength and performance of materials such as papers, paperboards, corrugated boards, and boxes. Burst strength testers are widely used for the measurement of bursting strength (kg/cm2) of paper and various other materials under hydraulic pressure. Increasing need for the measurement of bursting strength of material such as paper, carton box, leathers, rubber, corrugated cardboard, and clothes is a prominent factor pushing demand for burst strength tester.

With the help of burst strength testers, industries can ensure the delivery of the best quality products to their clients. With a rising number of equipment manufacturers investing efforts in the international standard compliance, it is more likely that the demand growth for burst strength testers will be on a high in the near future.

Paper & Pulp Industry

The pulp and paper industry has been one of the largest industries and a prime consumer of burst strength testing equipment. The increasing demand for burst strength testers in the pulp and paper industry is predominantly driving the revenue growth of burst strength tester market. Burst strength testers are also used to measure the quality, strength, and the performance of industrial fabrics and Rexene.

Rubber Industry

Burst strength testers check the quality of rubber at various pressure levels. The increasing usage of burst strength testers in the rubber industry across the globe is boosting the demand for burst strength testers.

Clothing & Textile Industry

The rapid growth of textile and clothing industry requires burst strength testers to check the uniformity of clothing materials. The high requirement of burst strength testers in the textile and clothing industry is also boosting the demand for burst strength testers. Moreover, the availability of burst strength testers with features, such as strong gripping clams, calibration facility, single push-button operation, and ease of installation, is also contributing to the growth of the burst strength tester market.

Key Dynamics Bolstering Demand for Burst Strength Tester

Rapid growth in the paper and leather industry is propelling burst strength tester demand

The paper and pulp industry is one of the industries in which the usage of burst strength testers is the highest. Various paper materials, such as paper board, paper tissues, carton box, and recycled newspapers, undergo multiple testing such as quality testing, strength testing, and burst testing. Rapidly increasing demand for paper across the globe in the recent years is accelerating the growth of the burst strength tester market.

The demand for packaging paper in various industries, such as textile, pharmaceutical, and beverages, has increased over the years. The expansion of paper industry plants in various regions has resulted in the high requirement of burst strength testers in the market. The new trend of recycling clothes and papers is one of the prime factors propelling the demand for burst strength testers in the market.

A major proportion of the leather industry is driven by the sales of leather footwear and leatherwear. Burst strength testers are widely used in the leather industry to measure the quality, performance, and uniformity of the leather materials under high hydraulic pressure. The demand for leather footwear and leatherwear has increased rapidly over the past few years, which is, in turn, fuelling the demand for burst strength testers.

On the other hand, low awareness about the recycling of materials in various industries, such as textile, paper, and pulp, in certain regions is among the factors hampering the growth of the burst strength tester market.

Burst Strength Tester: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the burst strength tester market is segmented into:

Paper and Pulp Industry

Leather Industry

Textile industry

On the basis of product type, the burst strength tester market is segmented into:

Fully automatic burst strength tester

Semi-automatic burst strength tester

Burst Strength Tester: Key Companies

Some of the key manufacturers of burst strength testers are Presto Group, Qualitest International Inc., IDM Instruments Pty Ltd., Vertex Engineers & Associates, and Global Engineering Corporation.

Burst Strength Tester: Regional Overview

Rapid growth of the leather industry in North America is expected to create high-potential opportunities for burst strength tester manufacturers over the forecast period. The recycling of textile materials is also thriving at a considerable pace and is likely to push the progress of the burst strength tester market within the North American region.

Europe is one of the leading providers of paper materials. Countries such as Sweden, Germany and Finland are focusing more on the recycling of paper, which is boosting the demand for burst strength testers in the European market. In the APEJ region, significant growth in the pulp and paper industry, especially in China and India, is resulting in the high requirement for burst strength testers. Moreover, the presence of a considerable number of paper and textile industries in the MEA region is moderately driving the burst strength tester market in the region.