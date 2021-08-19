Carbon Black 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Statu, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Carbon black is a kind of amorphous powder with large specific area. It can be obtained from the incomplete combustion of organics such as natural gas, acetylene and coal tar. Carbon black is mainly used as reinforcing filler in tires and other rubber products. To be used in the plastics, paints, and inks industry, carbon black can also act as a color pigment.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Carbon Black industry in oversupply on the market in the past few years, too many companies have entered into Carbon Black industry. Thus, though the current demand for Carbon Black is high and growing up, the supply is still beyond requirement in the Chinese market.

Global Carbon Black market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Black.