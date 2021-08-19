Ceramic Tester Market 2018-2028: Current Industry Share & Year-Over-Year Growth

Ceramic Tester Market: Overview

The increasing application of ceramic in various industry and stringent regulations are creating a huge demand for ceramic tester and are driving the global ceramic tester market. Ceramics are characterized as hard, brittle, weak in shearing, strong in compression, and weak in tension & impact. Ceramics are mostly used in industries where the requirement is high for material to withstand large compression force or intense heat exposure for a duration of time. Ceramic tester is used to determine the properties of ceramic and to check if it is suitable for the specific application. Basically, the ceramic tester is used to determine the mechanical property of ceramic such as ultimate strength, yield strength, compressive strength, tensile strength, fracture strength, flexural strength, fracture resistance, creep rate, hardness, and other properties. The process by which ceramic is constructed, it possesses very high compressive strength, and it most often fails due to the flexural, tensile, or fracture. Ceramic tester test these properties by using conventional methods such as creep mechanics or cyclic methods.

Ceramic tester performs various ceramic tests such as mechanical testing, chemical composition, materialography, x-ray diffraction analysis, and others. Vendors offer ceramic tester with unique features to have competitive edge in the market. Ceramic tester features include diverse testing properties such as reflection, testing bending, dimension accuracy; capability of testing resistance to frost, impact, abrasion; semi-automatic and automatic operation, user-friendly features, customized feature & in-built security. Various standards play the key role in the ceramic market growth such as ASTM C1161 for Flexural Bend Ceramics Tester, ASTM C1211 Flexural Ceramics Tester, ASTM C1291 for Tensile High-Temperature Ceramics Tester, ASTM C1424 Compression Ceramics Tester, and others. Vendors are highly focused on the development of ceramic tester based on these standards. Continuous development and innovation in the ceramic tester and increasing application of ceramic are expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Ceramic Tester Market: Dynamics

The increasing adoption of ceramic in the medical and automotive sector is fuelling the growth of ceramic tester market, globally. The stringent regulations and standards set by American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for testing of properties of ceramic are having a significant positive impact on the growth of the market, globally. The trend of using ceramic in biomedical sector is expected to contribute to the growth of ceramic tester market during the forecast period.

The variation in regulations in several countries is a key challenge faced by ceramic tester manufacturer. However, vendors are highly focused on the development of ceramic tester based on the country-specific standards to increase its customer base.

Ceramic Tester Market: Segmentation

Ceramic tester market can be segmented based on equipment type-

Ceramic tester market is segmented as:

Manual ceramic tester

Digital force gauge

Motorized ceramic tester

Pin abrasion ceramic tester

Others

Ceramic tester market can be segmented based on end-user-

Ceramic tester market is segmented as:

Healthcare

Energy

Aerospace

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Ceramic tester market can be segmented based on test method-

Ceramic tester market is segmented as:

Chemical composition

Mechanical testing

Materialography

X-Ray diffraction analysis

Ceramic Tester Market: Key Players

Some of the key players for the global ceramic tester market are C-tech Instruments, AMETEK.Inc., EIE Instruments, E.J.Payne Ltd, IMR Test Labs, OFI Testing Equipment, Inc., Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Aimil Ltd., Centro Ceramico, OPF Enterprises, LLC, and others.

Ceramic Tester Market: Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to have prominent market share of ceramic tester during the forecast period. The demand for ceramic tester in China is high due to the massive adoption in automotive sector. The North America is expected to witness potential demand for ceramic tester due to the increasing demand form the healthcare sector. Developing countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and others are expected to witness high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period of the ceramic tester.