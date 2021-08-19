Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Clinical Laboratory Services market status and forecast, categorizes the global Clinical Laboratory Services market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Clinical laboratory services are tests provided by a medical lab that aid in diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Rising concern pertaining to cost control, increasing the pace of R&D for new products, and demand for improvement in quality control parameters has resulted in pressure on lab personnel. Moreover, there has been continuous progress in a number of compounds screened in clinical settings which further demands development in this field.

Improvement and implementation of informatics and automated data management solutions to perform seamless operations are anticipated to drive growth in this market. However, sample preparation and running it through experimental protocols with enhanced productivity is still a challenge in these labs.

The global Clinical Laboratory Services market is valued at 112400 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 167700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Mayo Medical Laboratories (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Spectra Laboratories Inc. (US), DaVita Healthcare Partners (US), Eurofins Scientific, Unilabs, Synlab International, Bio-Reference Laboratories, Sonic Healthcare, Clinical Reference Laboratory, ACM Medical Laboratory, Adicon Clinical Laboratory, Cerba Healthcare, Amedes Holding, Lifelabs Medical Laboratories

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

