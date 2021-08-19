Cordless Vacuum Cleaner -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Industry

Description

A vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck up dust and dirt, usually from floors, and from other surfaces such as upholstery and draperies. The dirt is collected by either a dust bag or a cyclone for later disposal. Vacuum cleaners, which are used in homes as well as in industry, exist in a variety of sizes and models—small battery-powered hand-held devices, wheeled canister models for home use, domestic central vacuum cleaners, huge stationary industrial appliances that can handle several hundred litres of dust before being emptied, and self-propelled vacuum trucks for recovery of large spills or removal of contaminated soil. Specialized shop vacuums can be used to suck up both dust and liquids.

The global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Cordless Vacuum Cleaner by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

BISSELL

Stanley Black & Decker

TTI

Dyson

GlenDimplex

Bosch

IRobot

Neato Robotics

Gtech

SharkNinja

Puppyoo

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Backpack

Canister

Handheld

Robotic

Stick

Upright

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Household

Commercial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Backpack

3.1.2 Canister

3.1.3 Handheld

3.1.4 Robotic

3.1.5 Stick

3.1.6 Upright

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Cordless Vacuum Cleaner BISSELL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Stanley Black & Decker (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 TTI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Dyson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 GlenDimplex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Bosch (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 IRobot (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Neato Robotics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Gtech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 SharkNinja (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Puppyoo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Household

6.1.2 Demand in Commercial

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

Continued…

