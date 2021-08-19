Demand for Virtual Synchronous Machine Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Overview:-

Virtual Synchronous Machine is an alternative method for electrical grids feeding. Virtual Synchronous Machine consists of three-phase inverter control system in such way it behaves as a synchronous generator, taking profit from the mentioned benefits of synchronous generators. The control system requires instantaneous grid voltage measurement to supply synchronous machine algorithm in a Digital Signal Processor (DSP) to determine instantaneous stator currents. Virtual Synchronous Machine uses algorithm, which is implemented using Park’s coordinate reference frame. Virtual Synchronous Machines are used to provide virtual inertia from the power electronic converter interfaces of distributed generation and energy storage systems, which is important for decommissioning of large-scale thermal generation facilities and the growth in power electronics-based distributed generation. Virtual Synchronous Machine based approaches permit seamless operation under a wide range of system conditions. These include situations where the power system is dominated by power electronic converters and does not have generators with physical inertia online.

Virtual Synchronous Machine Market: Drivers and Challenges

Implementation of smart grids is one of the factors helping Virtual Synchronous Machine Market to grow because Virtual Synchronous Machine helps in bringing stability to the smart grids while transmitting the power. Virtual synchronous machine buffers the excess renewable energy, which is generated for a short period. Virtual synchronous machine eliminates the trips in a grid and acts as a safety device and clears the faults in grid. Virtual synchronous machine establishes the grid reconnection as well.

Virtual Synchronous Machines are relatively new to market integration of virtual synchronous machines with traditional grids is one of the challenges faced in this market.

Virtual Synchronous Machine Market: Regional Outlook

By regions, Virtual Synchronous Machine market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Virtual Synchronous Machine market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Virtual Synchronous Machine market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Virtual Synchronous Machine market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Virtual Synchronous Machine Market: Segmentation

Following is segmentation for virtual synchronous market-

Residential Micro Grids

Remote stand-alone power systems for rural electrification

Industrial power systems

Automotive

Virtual Synchronous Machine Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in Global Virtual Synchronous Machine sintef, Freqcon GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, and ABB Ltd.