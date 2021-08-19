Electrical Steels Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
Electrical steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. It can be manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of steel for efficient magnetism and electricity conversion. Also called silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel, this type of steel is very often used to build the cores of transformers as well as the stators of generators and motors. An electrical steel sheet is a functional material used as an iron core material for electrical equipment. There are two types of electrical steel sheet: grain-oriented electrical steel sheet and non-oriented electrical steel sheet, and they are used for different applications. In this report we researched the two types of steel sheet respectively.
Scope of the Global Electrical Steels Market Report
This report focuses on the Electrical Steels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The classification of electrical steel includes Non-oriented Electrical Steels, Oriented Electrical Steels, and the proportion of Non-oriented Electrical Steels, in 2016 is about 81%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.
Market competition is JFE Steel, NLMK Group, Posco, NSSMC, ThyssenKrupp, AK Steel, Nucor, Voestalpine, TATA Steel, ArcelorMittal, CSC, WISCO, Baosteel, Ansteel, Shougang, Benxi Steel, TISCO, Masteel, Stalprodukt S.A., ATI, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.
The worldwide market for Electrical Steels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 27600 million US$ in 2024, from 23900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Electrical Steels Market Segment by Manufacturers
Baowu
ArcelorMittal
JFE Steel
Shougang
TISCO
NSSMC
NLMK Group
AK Steel
ThyssenKrupp
Ansteel
Masteel
Posco
Cogent(Tata Steel)
Voestalpine
Benxi Steel
APERAM
Nucor
ATI
Stalprodukt S.A.
CSC
Global Electrical Steels Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Electrical Steels Market Segment by Type
Oriented Electrical Steels
Non-oriented Electrical Steels
Global Electrical Steels Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Transformer
Power Generator
Electric Motor
Other
Some of the Points cover in Global Electrical Steels Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Electrical Steels Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Electrical Steels Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Electrical Steels Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Electrical Steels Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Electrical Steels Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11:Electrical Steels Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13:Electrical Steels Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
