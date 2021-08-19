Electrical Steels Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Electrical steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. It can be manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of steel for efficient magnetism and electricity conversion. Also called silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel, this type of steel is very often used to build the cores of transformers as well as the stators of generators and motors. An electrical steel sheet is a functional material used as an iron core material for electrical equipment. There are two types of electrical steel sheet: grain-oriented electrical steel sheet and non-oriented electrical steel sheet, and they are used for different applications. In this report we researched the two types of steel sheet respectively.

Scope of the Global Electrical Steels Market Report

This report focuses on the Electrical Steels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The classification of electrical steel includes Non-oriented Electrical Steels, Oriented Electrical Steels, and the proportion of Non-oriented Electrical Steels, in 2016 is about 81%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Market competition is JFE Steel, NLMK Group, Posco, NSSMC, ThyssenKrupp, AK Steel, Nucor, Voestalpine, TATA Steel, ArcelorMittal, CSC, WISCO, Baosteel, Ansteel, Shougang, Benxi Steel, TISCO, Masteel, Stalprodukt S.A., ATI, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

The worldwide market for Electrical Steels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 27600 million US$ in 2024, from 23900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Electrical Steels Market Segment by Manufacturers

Baowu

ArcelorMittal

JFE Steel

Shougang

TISCO

NSSMC

NLMK Group

AK Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Ansteel

Masteel

Posco

Cogent(Tata Steel)

Voestalpine

Benxi Steel

APERAM

Nucor

ATI

Stalprodukt S.A.

CSC

Global Electrical Steels Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Electrical Steels Market Segment by Type

Oriented Electrical Steels

Non-oriented Electrical Steels

Global Electrical Steels Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

