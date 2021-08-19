Engineered T Cells Market Future Opportunities 2026

Engineered T cells are the T cells made out of the research carried out in the areas of molecular biology and tissue engineering. These are specifically modified T cells widely used in the treatment of several autoimmune disorders occurring in the therapeutic areas of skin diseases, orthopedic problems, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, immune deficient disorders, and cancer. Delivery of engineered T cells in the body stimulates the immune system and changes antigen escape. Engineered T cells are inserted in the body to target cancer cells for effective treatment and to overcome immunosuppressive tumor environments.

Rise in prevalence of cancer, high demand for innovative biopharmaceutical therapies, Aging population, rapid growth in emerging economies, and technical advancements in developed countries are the major factors fueling the growth of the Engineered T Cells Market. Additionally, targeted drug delivery and fewer side effects are the advantages provided by therapies using engineered T cells.

The global engineered T cells market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the global market can be categorized into tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), and T cell receptor (TCR) The chimeric antigen receptor segment dominates the global market and is projected to lead the market in the near future owing to increase in the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) in research and development. However, the T cell receptor segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in the near future. Based on application, the global engineered T cells market can be classified into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, leukemia, and others. The lung cancer segment accounted for the largest market share and the trend is expected to continue in the near future due to rise in number of lung cancer cases and increase in the use of engineered T cells in the treatment of lung cancer. Based on end-user, the global market can be divided into hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics. The hospitals segment dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global engineered T cells market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market owing to a large number of leading companies and expansion of research and development activities in the U.S. Increased medical reimbursement and advanced health care are also driving the market in the region. High demand for lung cancer treatment is drives the market in North America.

Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace because of the large consumer pool, and rise in income and health care expenditure. China and India account for significant shares of the market in Asia Pacific. However, high cost of biotechnologically derived medicines and stringent regulatory policies are likely to restrain the market in the region.

The global engineered T cells market is dominated by key players such as Autolus Limited, Cells Medica, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Precision Bioscience, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Redmile Group LLC, Unum Therapeutics, Inc., Juno Therapeutics, Inc., and Oxford Biomedica.

