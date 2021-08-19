Enteroscopy Devices Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2026

Enteroscopy is a medical diagnostic procedure carried out to diagnose various medical conditions of the digestive tract. Enteroscopy device comprises a thin, flexible tube with an attached camera at the tip that is inserted either through mouth or rectum for diagnosis and treatment of disorders of small bowel. The device is usually attached with one or two inflatable balloons to help get closer view of esophagus, stomach, and small intestine. Increase in need of improved diagnosis and treatment of bowel disorders has led to technological advancements in the field of the enteroscopy such as non-invasive enteroscopy devices and device assisted enteroscopy.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/enteroscopy-devices-market.html

The global enteroscopy devices market is primarily driven by high prevalence and increase in incidence rates of gastrointestinal disorders especially inflammatory bowel diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 3.1 million people were diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease in the U.S. in 2015. Technological advancements in enteroscopy devices, rise in demand for more sophisticated diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders, and increase in applications of enteroscopy devices are projected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Development of spiral enteroscopes presents significant opportunities for the leading players in the global market. However, high cost of enteroscopes acts as a restraint of the enteroscopy devices market in price sensitive countries.

The global enteroscopy devices market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the enteroscopy devices market can be divided into double balloon enteroscopes, single balloon enteroscopes, and spiral enteroscopes. Double balloon enteroscope comprises high resolution flexible endoscope to which a 35 mm diameter balloon is attached at the end and a second balloon attached at the tip of overtube. Single balloon enteroscope has only one balloon attached at the tip of the overtube and is more convenient to use than other types of enteroscopes. The single balloon enteroscopes segment is projected to dominate the global enteroscopy devices market from 2018 to 2026. Spiral enteroscopes are relatively new devices in the market and consist of a spiral shaped overtube. These enteroscopes are used with the oral route and are available in diameters over 9.4 mm. The spiral enteroscopes segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of application, the global enteroscopy devices market can be categorized into obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, inflammatory bowel disease, gastrointestinal polyps & tumors, and others. Based on end-user, the global enteroscopy devices market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59010

Geographically, the global enteroscopy devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to account for major shares of the global enteroscopy devices market owing to large population base with small bowel diseases, gastrointestinal tract disorders such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, well-established health care infrastructure, and early adoption of technologically advanced enteroscopy devices. The enteroscopy devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of inflammatory bowel disorders in the highly populous countries such as India and China, rapidly changing health care systems, various government initiatives to improve overall health care, and increased per capita health care expenditure. Moreover, increase in investments by the leading global endoscopy devices companies in the region is likely to contribute to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

New product development and commercialization strategy in order to gain the first mover advantage is being adopted by the leading players operating the global enteroscopy devices market. These include Olympus Corporation, RF System Lab, PENTAX Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, SonoScape Medical Corp., and US Endoscopy.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=59010

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/