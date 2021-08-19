Epileptic Seizure Monitor Alarm System Market growth impact and demand by regions Forecast,2018 – 2026

Epileptic seizures are triggered due to disturbances in the neural activity of the brain. There are many different types of epileptic seizures. Seizures can be triggered due to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels. In certain cases, young children experience febrile convulsions when they are running a temperature.

In March 2017 the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) presented a new method to classify seizures. The new classification provides doctors with a more accurate diagnosis of seizures for appropriate treatment. Seizures are classified on the basis of the following points: where they start in the brain, whether or not the affected individual’s awareness, and are there any other symptoms associated with seizures. Different types of epileptic seizures are focal and generalized, focal aware seizure (FAS), tonic clonic seizure, atonic seizure, focal impaired awareness seizure (FIAS), myoclonic seizure, and absence seizure. Currently, the treatment of epileptic seizures comprises of anti-epileptic drugs, ketogenic diet, vagus nerve stimulation, epilepsy surgery, and deep brain stimulation.

An epileptic seizure monitor alarm system provides assistance in reporting the onset of seizure to the caregiver. Monitoring alarm systems are available, which are capable of detecting tonic-clonic seizures or focal motor seizures with adequate body movements. Epileptic seizure monitor alarm systems alert nearby caregivers when a seizure is detected through alarms, phone calls, or text message, depending on the device. The caregiver can thus help reposition the person and make sure that the individual does not lose consciousness. In case breathing problems occur, the caregiver can call for medical emergency services or provide rescue medications if the individual has repeated seizures.

Increasing incidence of epileptic seizures, rise in research for treatment and diagnosis of epilepsy, development of health care infrastructure, and increasing investment from regional and local governments to promote awareness about diseases are likely to drive the epileptic seizure monitor alarm system market. However, factors such as high cost associated with the devices, unpracticality of use for individuals who live alone, inability to detect focal impaired awareness seizures, and lack of aproval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are likely to hamper the market.

The global epileptic seizure monitor alarm systems market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the global epileptic seizure monitoring alarm system market can be classified into camera devices, mattress devices, watch devices, and motion devices. Based on distribution channel, the global epileptic seizure monitor alarm system market can be categorized into e-commerce, drug stores, and retail stores.

In terms of region, the global epileptic seizure monitor alarm system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global epileptic seizure monitor alarm system during the forecast period. Technological advancements, high rate of awareness, presence of state-of-the-art health care infrastructure, increasing government funding for research and development of new treatment and diagnosis platforms for epilepsy, and increasing patient pool are anticipated to drive the market expansion during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing foreign investment, rise in disposable income, and improving health care infrastructure in developing countries such as India are expected to drive the global epileptic seizure monitor alarm systems market during the forecast period. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. This is largely due to less awareness about diseases, product unavailability, and lower rate of diagnosis.

The major players in global epileptic monitor alarm systems are Empatica Inc., HiPass Design LLC , Medpage Ltd., Emfit Ltd., MC10, Inc., Smart Monitor, and other prominent players

