France: Country Intelligence Report Into a Profitable Industry: For Details Read This…

“France: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in France today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

France’s telecom and pay-TV services market will grow from €34.0bn ($38.4bn) in 2017 to €37.6bn ($44.2bn) by year-end 2022 at a CAGR of 2.0% (2.8% in $) over 2017-2022, driven by projected growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Fixed broadband was the largest revenue-contributing segment in 2017. Mobile data revenue will expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% (7.9% in $) over 2017-2022, reaching €12bn ($14.1bn) by 2022, driven by growing consumption of online videos and social media applications on mobile devices in line with rising mobile Internet subscriptions and expanding 4G/LTE-A network. Going forward, France’s pay-TV market is expected to decline at a CAGR of 1.4% (0.6% in $) given the drop in DTH and cable subscriptions.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in France.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in France will grow at a CAGR of 2% in terms of € (2.8% in $) during 2017-2022.

– Mobile revenue will account for 54.1% of the total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in 2022, driven by increasing adoption of 4G services.

– Orange France leads France’s mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions for 2017, followed by Numericable-SFR, Free, Bouygue Telecom and La Poste Mobile among others. To consolidate its position in the mobile market, Orange France plans to cover 99% of the population by the end of 2018 and also to focus on expanding its LTE-A network.

Companies Mentioned:

Orange France

Numericable-SFR

Free

Bouygue Telecom

La Poste Mobile and CanalSat

