Fresh Food Packaging Market 2019 Global Industry Competitive Landscape on Size, Share, Revenue, Leading Players and Regional Trends 2023

Global Fresh Food Packaging Information: by Material (Flexible & Rigid Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Others), End-Use (Meat Products, Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy Products, Others), Region – Forecast till 2023

D.S. Smith Plc. (U.K.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), Coveris Holdings S.A (U.S.), Mondi Plc. (South Africa), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), International Paper Company (U.S.) and RockTenn Company (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global fresh food packaging market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Get a FREE Sample Report with Complete TOC @ www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2498

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market – Overview

The global fresh food packaging market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth is influenced by the undertaking of various government initiatives towards food safety and increase in demand for small portion food items/demand for single use packaging. However, inclination towards fresh cooked food is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

To improve hygiene in food processing, different measures are being taken by the governments of various countries to ensure food safety. Thus, the packaging of processed food products has become an important step to ensure safety and hygiene of food products. The government has come up with several schemes to provide financial assistance for setting up and modernizing food processing units.

With the change in the consumer lifestyle and the increasing trend of smaller families, the food items packaged in smaller portions are being demanded more. For meat blocks, meat cuts or smaller portions of meat or meat products, single-layer films provide good protection from external contamination and to some extend from evaporation. Another important utilization for single-layer films is in freezer storage.

With the increasing adoption of convenience shopping, the retail sector is growing rapidly. The retail sector is booming, owing to factors such as favourable demographics, rising consumer incomes and real estate developments, especially the emergence of new shopping malls. The growth in turn induces the demand for such packaged fresh food from these retail outlets.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market – Competitive Analysis

Extensive growth in global fresh food packaging industry has brought to light that partnerships & collaborations on large scale for sustainable product development and merging & acquisitions of small scale packaging industries by key players, is a key strategy adopted extensively by the players to spread their geographical presence and improve operational efficiencies.

DuPont has many partnership agreements with global companies to establish new production facility as well as developing high technology packaging solutions. For instance, DuPont believe in science and innovation which helps them in sustainability in packaging, optimizing the amount of packaging material used and enabling a futuristic technique where all packaging is recycled or its value is recovers.

Similarly Smurfit Kappa Group’s manufacturing footprint provides it with a competitive edge as the corrugated packaging market is most of the times localized and needs to be close to the end-users. Since, over 50% of the company’s business revenue comes from FMCG sectors including food, beverages, household goods, and others, Smurfit believes in intensifying its presence with its various manufacturing set ups. It sees strategic collaborations with prominent players in the market to achieve technological advantages as well as to expand its geographical reach.

Bemis Company Inc. on the other hand has done various acquisitions so as to diversity its facilities. It had acquired SteriPack Group mainly to diversify its facility in Ireland and packaging production in Malaysia and the U.S. Acquisition will support the growth of the company by expanding in the market, which will fit best of the company’s capabilities and strength.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market – Segments

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Material : Comprises – Flexible & Rigid Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Others.

Segmentation By End-use : Comprises – Meat Products, Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy Products, Others

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Send an Enquiry For More Information @ www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2498

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness the fast growth of fresh food, especially meat, poultry and seafood packaging as the people in the region are more inclined towards convenience products. The demand for fresh food packaging in the region is also expected to be driven, owing to factors such as demographic shifts and increase in global population. In US, demand for fresh food packaging will increase as flexible packaging will continue to outpace rigid types of packaging. The market will majorly be supported by increasing opportunities for high barrier film and pouches. The meat production is also growing, owing to factors such as population expansion, the increasing consumption of meat products as a healthy and natural food and the reduced meat prices.

Factors such as the introduction of active and intelligent packaging solutions by vendors such as Amcor and the growing demand for flexible packaging will boost fresh food packaging market growth in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. China holds the largest share in Asia Pacific due to growing demand for fresh vegetables and fruits. China meat packaging is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in personal disposable income and rise in consumption of beef, pork and other meat.

On account of favorable socio- economic factors such as changing eating habits, higher purchasing power, urbanization, increasing health consciousness towards protein rich diet India has witnessed an increase in demand for meat and the sector has gained importance in terms of contribution to income, employment and foreign exchange earnings.

Scope of Report

The report for the global fresh food packaging market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Material

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued…….

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Get More Information on Report @ www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fresh-food-packaging…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.