Acoustic Insulation material Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Acoustic Insulation material Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Acoustic Insulation material Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Noise has the effect of raising stress levels, disrupting sleep and generally reducing people’s quality of life. Acoustic insulation is a type of soundproofing that attempts to prevent sound from entering or exiting an enclosed space by creating some a barrier between the interior and the exterior area. Because sound is able to travel in more than one fashion, the exact process and choice of materials used to manage sound insulation will vary.

Acoustic insulation materials work by two processes: absorption of sound energy, which dissipates sound as heat energy, and reflection, which reflects noise away from a location where quieting is desired. Acoustic insulation materials have been widely used in residential buildings and commercial buildings. Also, some industries, such as automobile industry, aircraft industry, need the materials as well. Among those application fields, commercial building is the largest consumer, with 37.69% consumption share in 2015.

Acoustic insulation materials can be made into various shapes, such as boards, blankets, etc. However, when considering their essence, mineral wool, fiberglass and foamed plastics are the key components of those acoustic insulation materials. Mineral wool type is the most widely used one, which accounted for about 35.57% in the global consumption market.

Europe and USA are the major production bases of acoustic insulation material. Europe keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, Europe supplied 27930 K Sq.m. acoustic insulation materials to the market.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer undoubtedly. Global consumption volume of acoustic insulation material was 81056 K Sq.m. in 2015, while Europe consumed about 25935 K Sq.m. acoustic insulation materials. USA is the follower of Europe, whose consumption volume was 15451 K Sq.m. in 2015.

As more and more higher requirements on comfort and noise control, market participants are optimistic on the acoustic insulation material future market. It is estimated that global acoustic insulation material market will keep increasing with the CAGR of 4.18% in the coming five years. Also, with intensified competition in the industry, acoustic insulation material manufacturers will keep to supply novel acoustic insulation materials with lower prices.

Global Acoustic Insulation material market size will increase to 4920 Million US$ by 2025, from 4610 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acoustic Insulation material.

This report researches the worldwide Acoustic Insulation material market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Acoustic Insulation material breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ROCKWOOL

Saint-Gobain

Owens Corning

Knauf

K-FLEX

Paroc

Armacell

BASF

Meisei

AUTEX

SRS

Fletcher Insulation

Forgreener Acoustics

Sichuan ZISEN Acoustics Technology

Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials

Acoustic Insulation material Breakdown Data by Type

Mineral Wool Type

Fiberglass Type

Foamed Plastic Type

Others

Acoustic Insulation material Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial

Acoustic Insulation material Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Acoustic Insulation material Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Acoustic Insulation material are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Key Stakeholders

Acoustic Insulation material Manufacturers

Acoustic Insulation material Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Acoustic Insulation material Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Acoustic Insulation material Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acoustic Insulation material Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Acoustic Insulation material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mineral Wool Type

1.4.3 Fiberglass Type

1.4.4 Foamed Plastic Type

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acoustic Insulation material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Buildings

1.5.3 Commercial Buildings

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acoustic Insulation material Production

2.1.1 Global Acoustic Insulation material Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Acoustic Insulation material Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Acoustic Insulation material Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Acoustic Insulation material Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Acoustic Insulation material Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Acoustic Insulation material Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 ROCKWOOL

8.1.1 ROCKWOOL Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acoustic Insulation material

8.1.4 Acoustic Insulation material Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Saint-Gobain

8.2.1 Saint-Gobain Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acoustic Insulation material

8.2.4 Acoustic Insulation material Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Owens Corning

8.3.1 Owens Corning Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acoustic Insulation material

8.3.4 Acoustic Insulation material Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Knauf

8.4.1 Knauf Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acoustic Insulation material

8.4.4 Acoustic Insulation material Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 K-FLEX

8.5.1 K-FLEX Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acoustic Insulation material

8.5.4 Acoustic Insulation material Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Paroc

8.6.1 Paroc Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acoustic Insulation material

8.6.4 Acoustic Insulation material Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Armacell

8.7.1 Armacell Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acoustic Insulation material

8.7.4 Acoustic Insulation material Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 BASF

8.8.1 BASF Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acoustic Insulation material

8.8.4 Acoustic Insulation material Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

