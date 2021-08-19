Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Global artificial intelligence in healthcare Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global artificial intelligence in healthcare market (By Offering-Hardware, Services, and Software. By Application- Personal Health Assistants, Patient Data and Risk Analysis, Lifestyle Management and Monitoring, Medical Imaging and diagnosis, Wearables, Research, and Others. By Technology- Machine Learning, Speech Recognition, Querying Method, and Others. By End-Users-Diagnostics Centers, Research and Development And Healthcare Institutions, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market, by segmenting it based on by offering, by application, by technology, by end-users, and regional demand. Artificial intelligence software is used to assist the medical system in relevant medical imaging, diagnostics, and insights, drug discovery, hospital management and in-patient care, virtual assistance, lifestyle management, precision medicine, patient data, research and risk analysis.Development and launch of upgraded technologies by major players present in the market, is also expected to make the artificial intelligence in healthcare market more demanding in the near future.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by segmenting it based on by offering, by application, by technology, by end-users. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

The report provides the size of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The artificial intelligence in healthcare market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market, split into regions. Based on offering, application, technology, and end-users. The individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of artificial intelligence in healthcare by several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market are Alphabet Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Cyrcadia Health, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., General Vision, Inc., Icarbonx Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Corporation), Lifegraph Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Modernizing Medicine Inc., Next It Corp., Nvidia Corporation, Oncora Medical, Inc., Welltok, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., and few others likely to be named.

The Global artificial intelligence in healthcare market has been segmented into:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: By Offering

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: By Application

• Personal Health Assistants

• Patient Data & Risk Analysis

• Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

• Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

• Wearables

• Research

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: By Technology

• Machine Learning

• Speech Recognition

• Querying Method

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: By End-Use

• Diagnostics Centers

• Research & Development and Healthcare Institutions

• Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

• Others

Global artificial intelligence in healthcare market: By Geography

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Rest of Latin America

