Global Cold Box Resin Casting Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This comprehensive Cold Box Resin Casting Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Cold-box process, which is a top achievement of foundry industry in terms of mass production of foundry cores, is another example of stimulating the technical progress by the requirements of environmental protection.

Scope of the Report:

In 2016, the global Cold Box Resin Casting market is led by USA, capturing about 36.77% of global Cold Box Resin Casting consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.01% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Cold Box Resin Casting are ASK Chemicals, HA-International, Vesuvius Group, Suzhou Xingye, REFCOTEC, F.lli Mazzon, United Erie, Furtenback, Jinan Shengquan, Asahi Yukizai, Mancuso Chemicals and IVP. SK Chemicals and HA-International are the world leader, holding 24.76% and 13.39% consumption market share in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of Cold Box Resin Casting. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese Cold Box Resin Casting production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases. Suzhou Xingye and Jinan Shengquan are the leading players in China market.

The worldwide market for Cold Box Resin Casting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 870 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Cold Box Resin Casting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASK Chemicals

HA-International

Vesuvius Group

Suzhou Xingye

REFCOTEC

lli Mazzon

United Erie

Furtenback

Jinan Shengquan

Asahi Yukizai

Mancuso Chemicals

IVP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Phenolic Urethane Cold Box Binder (PUCB)

Phenollc Ester Cold Box (PECB) Binder

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aluminum Casting

Iron/ Steel Casting

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cold Box Resin Casting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cold Box Resin Casting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cold Box Resin Casting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cold Box Resin Casting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cold Box Resin Casting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cold Box Resin Casting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cold Box Resin Casting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

