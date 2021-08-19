Global Electronic Design Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Electronic Design Automation Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Electronic Design Automation Market (By Product Type- Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), Integrated Circuit (IC), Printed Circuit Board (PCB), Programmable Logic Device (PLD) and Others. By Testing Type- Cross Testing, Physical Testing, Static Timing Analysis, Clock Domain and Others. By Application- Hardware Simulation, Place & Route, Hardware Compilers, Mask Generation and Others.By End- User- Healthcare Sector, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & defense industry, Automotives and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the electronic design automation market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the electronic design automation market, by segmenting it based on by product type, by testing type, by application, by end- user and regional demand. Robust electronic product development in the past several years propels the growth of the electronic design automation market. Increasing necessities of system on a chips and internet of things is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of electronic design automation in end-user industries such healthcare center, aerospace and desfense automotive, consumer electronics industry and others fuel the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type, by testing type, application and end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the electronic design automation market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the electronic design automation market.

The report provides the size of the electronic design automation market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global electronic design automation market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The electronic design automation market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the electronic design automation market, split into regions. Based on product type, testing type, applications, and end- user the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for electronic design automation. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of electronic design automation several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Avant Corporation, Ansoft Corporation, Cadence Design Systems, IKOS System Inc., Innoveda Inc., Mentor Graphics Corporation, Synopsys Inc., Zuken Inc., and few others.

The global electronic design automation market has been segmented into:

Global Electronic Design Automation Market: By Product Type

• Integrated circuit (IC)

• Computer aided engineering (CAE)

• Printed circuit board (PCA)

• Programmable logic device (PLD)

• Others

Global Electronic Design Automation Market: By Testing Type

• Cross testing

• Physical testing

• Static timing analysis

• Clock domain

• Others

Global Electronic Design Automation Market: By Application

• Hardware simulation

• Place & route

• Mask generation

• Hardware compilers

• Others

Global Electronic Design Automation Market: By End- User

• Healthcare center

• Consumer electronics

• Aerospace & defense industry

• Automotive

• Others

Global Electronic Design Automation Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

