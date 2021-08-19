GLOBAL IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019: SIZE, SHARE, DEMAND, TRENDS, GROWTH AND 2022 FORECASTS EXPLORED IN LATEST RESEARCH

Identity and Access Management Market by Component (Provisioning, Single Sign-On, Advanced Authentication, Audit, Compliance & Governance, Directory Services, Password Management) by Deployment Type(On Premise, Cloud) for Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare Sector, Manufacturing Sector, Telecommunication & IT Sector, Education Sector and Other industry verticals. Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2022

The report analyzes and forecasts identity and access management market on a global and regional level. The study offers historical data of past year along with forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the identity and access management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the identity and access management market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the identity and access management market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operative in identity management market. To understand the competitive landscape of identity and access management market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The report offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, component, deployment, industrial vertical and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view of identity and access management market by segmenting the market based on component type, deployment type, vertical and regional segments. All the component, deployment type, vertical, and regional segments of identity and access management market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. The component segment for the identity and access management includes provisioning, single sign-on, advanced authentication, audit, compliance and governance, directory services and password management. Further, on the basis of deployment segment, the identity and access management market are segmented into on-premises and cloud. The industry verticals for the identity and access management are banking and financial services, healthcare sector, the manufacturing sector, telecommunication and IT sector, educational sector and others. Further, the market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Some of the leading companies in the global identity and access management market are SailPoint Technologies, IBM Corporation, C.A Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Dell EMC, Citrix, NetIQ Corporation, Hitachi ID Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Okta, Inc., and Symantec Software Solutions Pvt Ltd. among others

The report segment of identity and access management market is as follows:

Global Identity and Access management: Component Segment Analysis

Provisioning

Single Sign-on

Advanced Authentication

Audit Compliance and Governance

Directory Services

Password Management

Global Identity and Access Management Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

On-premises

Cloud

Global Identity and Access Management Market: Industry Vertical Segment Analysis

Banking and Financial Sector

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Telecommunication and IT Sector

Media and Entertainment Sector

Education Sector

Others

Global Identity and Access Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

