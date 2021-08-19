Global Market Study onXray Protective Equipment Market

X-ray protective equipment is used to protect personnel as well as patients from harmful X-Ray radiations. A number of X-ray protective equipment is available in the market including, aprons, eye protection devices, breast shields, gloves, thyroid collars and others. These X-ray protective equipment are used during X-ray scans, CT scans and other X-ray and CT based procedures such as angiography. The most common type of X-ray protective equipment is the Apron that is available for children as well as adults. These aprons come in different sizes based on utility. For an instance, aprons are available for only front protection, as well as for full body protection such that the lead apron covers the front as well as back and sides of the body. They are also available for dental procedures that cover the neck and torso.

All X-ray protective equipment contain lead that absorbs the X-ray radiation that scatters. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, rising awareness regarding harmful effects of X-ray radiations, increasing risk of cancers, increasing rate of diagnostics and CT based procedures is expected to boost the growth of the global X-ray protective equipment market. However, factors such as low budget in hospitals and diagnostic centers, and lack of stringent regulations in lower income countries may hinder the growth of the X-ray protective equipment market in these regions.

There are a number of players in the X-ray protective equipment market worldwide as well as a number of distributors located across the world that supply the X-ray protective equipment to hospitals, clinics, CathLabs and diagnostic centers. Presence of local players has significantly made the X-ray protective equipment market fragmented. Low cost of locally manufactured X-ray protective equipment is expected to boost the growth of local players in the X-ray protective equipment market.

The global market for X-ray protective equipment is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on the product type, the global X-ray protective equipment market is segmented into:

Aprons Front Protection Full Aprons Dental Aprons

Eye Protection

Breast Shields

Mitts and Gloves

Thyroid Collars

Protective Pads

Protective Headwear

Gonad Shields

Based on the end user, the global X-ray protective equipment market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

CathLabs

The global X-ray protective equipment market is a fragmented market with a large number of local players and distributors. The global X-ray protective equipment market is anticipated to grow with a moderate growth rate. The X-ray protective equipment is used during a number of procedures that include the use of X-ray equipment and CT equipment. Aprons are the most common types of X-ray protective equipment used across the globe. Based on the end user, the global X-ray protective equipment market is classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers and CathLabs.

North America and Europe X-ray protective equipment market is expected to hold the maximum market together in the global X-ray protective equipment market. This is due to technology advancements, increasing healthcare spending, awareness and better healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific X-ray protective equipment market is expected to have a significant growth rate due to the lucrative opportunities for emerging players and local players, increasing awareness and slowly improving healthcare infrastructure. However, due to insufficient budget and lack of awareness in the low middle-income countries, may significantly impact the demand of X-ray protective equipment in these regions, that may further hampers the growth of X-ray protective equipment market.

The X-ray protective equipment market is a highly fragmented market with a large number of players across the world. Some of the key players in the global X-ray protective equipment market are Kiran, Universal Medical, QuickMedical, Aktif Foreign Trade, reGo X-Ray GmbH, Wolf X-Ray, Uniray Medical LLP, AmRay Medical, PRIMAX GmbH, Dr. Goos Suprema, SchureMed, CABLAS S.R.L., among many others.

