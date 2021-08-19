Global Motorcycle Battery Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of Motorcycle Battery Market using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Motorcycle Battery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Motorcycle battery market; it is made up of a plastic case containing several cells. Each cell is made up of a set of positive and negative plates immersed in a dilute sulfuric acid solution known as electrolyte.

The global average price of motorcycle battery is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the effect of global economy and raw material, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of motorcycle battery includes SLI battery, AGM battery and Lithium Battery, and the proportion of SLI battery in 2016 is about 54.24%, and the proportion is in decrease trend from 2012 to 2016.

Motorcycle battery is widely used in Motorcycle, Scooter, Sport Bikes and Electric Drive Train. The most proportion of motorcycle battery is Motorcycle and in 2016 with 36.66% market share. The trend of electric drive train is increasing.

China is the largest consumption region of motorcycle battery, with a consumption market share nearly 60.61% in 2016. Asia (Ex China), especial in Southeast Asia, is the second largest consumption region of motorcycle battery, enjoying consumption volume market share nearly 35.65% in 2016.

Market competition is intense. Chaowei Power, Tianneng Battery, Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa, Exide Technologies, Sebang, Chuanxi Storage, Banner Batteries, Exide Industries, Camel Group,,Nipress, East Penn and Leoch, Yacht are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Motorcycle Battery market is valued at 7850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motorcycle Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chaowei Power

Tianneng Battery

Johnson Controls

GS Yuasa

Exide Technologies

Sebang

Chuanxi Storage

Banner Batteries

Exide Industries

Camel Group

Nipress

East Penn

Leoch

Yacht

Haijiu

Pinaco

Furukawa Battery

LCB

Tong Yong

RamCar

Segment by Type

SLI

AGM

Lithium

Segment by Application

Gas Engine/SLI

Electric Drive Train

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Motorcycle Battery Manufacturers

Motorcycle Battery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Motorcycle Battery Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Motorcycle Battery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Motorcycle Battery

1.2 Motorcycle Battery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Motorcycle Battery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SLI

1.2.3 AGM

1.2.4 Lithium

1.3 Motorcycle Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Motorcycle Battery Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Gas Engine/SLI

1.3.3 Electric Drive Train

1.3 Global Motorcycle Battery Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Motorcycle Battery Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Motorcycle Battery Market Size

1.4.1 Global Motorcycle Battery Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Motorcycle Battery Production (2014-2025)

.

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Motorcycle Battery Business

7.1 Chaowei Power

7.1.1 Chaowei Power Motorcycle Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Motorcycle Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Chaowei Power Motorcycle Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tianneng Battery

7.2.1 Tianneng Battery Motorcycle Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Motorcycle Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tianneng Battery Motorcycle Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Johnson Controls

7.3.1 Johnson Controls Motorcycle Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Motorcycle Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Johnson Controls Motorcycle Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GS Yuasa

7.4.1 GS Yuasa Motorcycle Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Motorcycle Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GS Yuasa Motorcycle Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Exide Technologies

7.5.1 Exide Technologies Motorcycle Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Motorcycle Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Exide Technologies Motorcycle Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sebang

7.6.1 Sebang Motorcycle Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Motorcycle Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sebang Motorcycle Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Chuanxi Storage

7.7.1 Chuanxi Storage Motorcycle Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Motorcycle Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Chuanxi Storage Motorcycle Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Banner Batteries

7.8.1 Banner Batteries Motorcycle Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Motorcycle Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Banner Batteries Motorcycle Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Exide Industries

7.9.1 Exide Industries Motorcycle Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Motorcycle Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Exide Industries Motorcycle Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Camel Group

7.10.1 Camel Group Motorcycle Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Motorcycle Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Camel Group Motorcycle Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued .

