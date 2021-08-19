Global Network Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Network Automation Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Network Automation Market (By Solution- Intent- Based Networking, Network Automation Tools and SD- WAN. By Network Infrastructure- Hybrid Network, Virtual Network, and Physical Network. By Application- Manufacturing, Information Technology, Telecom, Media and Enterainment and Few Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the network automation market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the network automation market, by segmenting it based on by solution, by netwotk infrastructure, by application and regional demand. Robust IT development in the past several years propels the growth of the network automation market. Rising telecom, web, data centers, and trending technology is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, wide use of network automation in industries such as manufacturing, telecom, information technology, and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by solution, by network infrastructure and application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the network automation market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the network automation market.

The report provides the size of the network automation market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global network automation market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The network automation market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the network automation market, split into regions. Based on solution, network infrastructure and applications, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for network automation. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In he absence of specific data related to the sales of network automation several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Apstra, BlueCat, BMC Software, Cico Systems, Entuity, IBM, Micro Focus, SolarWinds and few others.

The global network automation market has been segmented into:

Global Network Automation Market: By Solution

• Intent- based networking

• Network automation tools

• SD- WAN

Global Network Automation Market: By Network Infrastructure

• Hybrid network

• Virtual network

• Physical network

Global Network Automation Market: By Application

• Information technology

• Manufacturing

• Telecom

• Media and entertainment

• Others

Global Network Automation Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

