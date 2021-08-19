Global Public Safety Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Public Safety Analytics Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Public Safety Analytics Market (By Service Type- Consulting Service, Support & Maintenance, Managed Services, and Others. By Analytics Type- Identify Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Video Analytics, Predictive Aanalytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Others. By Application- Survelliance, pattern Recognition, Incident Detection, and Others. By End- User – Public Transportation, Law Enforcement & Intelligence Agencies, Critical Infrastructure Security, and Others ) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of a Public Safety Analytics on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the public safety analytics market, by segmenting it based on service type, by analytics type, by application, by end- user and regional demand. Therefore, increasing direct threats to national security and public safety in the past several years propels the growth of the public safety analytics market. Growing usage of internet of things and connected devices for public safety is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of public safety analytics end- user such as public transportation security, law enforcement & intelligence agencies, and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by service type, by analytics type, by application, and by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the public safety analytics at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the public safety analytics market.

The report provides the size of the public safety analytics market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global public safety analytics market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The public safety analytics has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the public safety analytics, divided into regions. Based on, service type, analytics type, by application, and by end- user we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for public safety analytics. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of public safety analytics product several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Ciso, Esri, Hexagon, Hitachi Vantara, IBM Corporation, NEC, Nice Systems, SAS and Verint Systems.

The global public safety analytics has been segmented into:

Global Public Safety Analytics Market: By Service Type

• Consulting services

• Support & maintenance

• Managed services

• Others

Global Public Safety Analytics Market: By Analytics Type

• Identification analytics

• Video analytics

• Descriptive analytics

• Prescriptive analytics

• Predictive analytics

• Others

Global Public Safety Analytics Market: By Application

• Surveillance

• Pattern recognition

• Incident detection

• Others

Global Public Safety Analytics Market: By End- User

• Public transportation security

• Law enforcement & intelligence agencies

• Critical infrastructure security

• Others

Global Public Safety Analytics Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

