Global SaaS-Based Expense Management Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

The Global SaaS-Based Expense Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS-Based Expense Management development in United States, Europe and China.

SaaS-based expense management includes the deployment of expense management systems as a web-based subscription service. This system helps in controlling and monitoring expense reports, thereby streamlining the business process and preventing fraud and human error. It also increases visibility across the entire reimbursement claim process, reducing travel costs and improving the efficiency of enterprises.

The SaaS-based system is operated by a third-party organization as opposed to the installation and maintenance of an on-site business system. SaaS-based expense management has succeeded in changing the procurement of expense management systems from a capital expenditure to a pay-per-use subscription arrangement.

In recent years, SAP acquired Ariba and Concur ?become the undisputed no.1 player, IBM is constantly strengthening cooperation with SAP, Oracle acquired NetSuite, K1 Investment Management combined Certify, Nexonia, ExpenseWatch and Tallie to create the largest independent company, consider other small companies, it’s easy to forecast, the competition will be more intense

North America will remain the largest market.

China —- the world’s second largest economy will remain a high growth:

I. Local companies is smaller, it’s difficult to meet the requirements of large enterprises. some player can only supply standard version.

II.Affected by the traditional concept, most leaders of small and medium companies do not want to use management software, but now they began to realize the importance of software, and be willing to spend money.

III.With the development of China’s economy, travel costs continue to increase, the market has been expanding.

In 2018, the global SaaS-Based Expense Management market size was 1890 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Concur Technologies

SAP Ariba

IBM

Infor

Oracle

Apptricity

SumTotal Systems

Insperity

SuitSoft

Certify

Expensify

Abacus

Nexonia

Unit4

Zoho Expense

Xpenditure

AccountSight

NetSuite

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Travel and Expense Management

Telecom Expense management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

