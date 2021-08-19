Gloss Meters Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast till 2028

A gloss meter is an equipment used for the measurement of the specular reflection gloss/brightness of a surface. Generally, gloss meter is widely used for the measurement of the gloss/brightness of paints, opaque glasses, plastics, paper, clothes, pigments, paper, ceramics, and powder.

The widespread usage of gloss meters in various industries, such as construction, automotive, and other related industries, is driving the gloss meters market. Gloss meters are also used for measuring the gloss of metals, stone, and wood coatings. Gloss meters also help measure the surface luster for marbles, granites, and glass chemicals.

Gloss meters can measure the brightness/gloss of various materials at various angle heads. Glass meters are available in the market with standard angle heads of 20, 45, 60, and 85 degrees. One of the prime factors that is fuelling the demand for gloss meters is the usage of gloss meters for various applications in the construction industry. A gloss meter can be used on smooth, treated, as well as untreated surfaces such as wood, laminates, and more. Thus, a gloss meter is a versatile measuring tool used in a variety of applications.

In the automotive industry, gloss meters are used to provide the best quality gloss and color on products, which helps attract customers. Gloss meters are also used during the process of making the interiors of cars, which include mirror finishing, internal plastics, and attractive dashboards. The increasing usage of gloss meters in the automotive industry is boosting the demand for gloss meters. Gloss meters are user-friendly owing to features such as a Bluetooth & USB interface, ergonomic design, high measuring range, and LCD display. Moreover, the introduction of new digital gloss meters in the market to attract the industry players is also estimated to boost the gloss meters market.

Gloss Meters Market: Drivers and Restraints

The significant need for gloss meters in the furniture and automotive industries is fuelling the demand for the same

In the furniture industry, the measurement of the different coatings and paints used on furniture is significantly driving the gloss meters market. A small deviation in the gloss level of furniture is likely to result in a significant reduction in the demand from customers. Moreover, there has been high demand for glossy furniture in recent years, which is considerably driving the gloss meters market.

Gloss meters find major applications in the automotive industry as well. Gloss meters have gained significant popularity among several engineers and designers involved in car production. Gloss meters aid in the quick and precise measurement of the gloss of various materials used in the automotive industry, such as steel, plastic, and the material used for car interiors. Rapid changes in the manufacturing process of the automotive industry are also significantly contributing to the growth of the global gloss meters market. Key companies in the automotive industry, such as Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, use gloss meters for precise measurement during the car manufacturing process.

On the other hand, the requirement of skilled operators for operating gloss meters is one of the factors restraining the growth of the gloss meters market.

Gloss Meters Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the gloss meters market is segmented into:

Automotive

Construction

Paint

On the basis of product type, the gloss meters market is segmented into:

Single angle gloss meter

Two angle gloss meter

Triple angle gloss meter

Gloss Meters Market: Competition Landscape.

Some of the key manufacturers gloss meters are PCE Deutschland GmbH, Panomex Inc., HORIBA, Ltd, Elcometer Limited, Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc., and SAMA Tools.

Gloss Meters Market: Regional Review

Growth of the automotive industry in the North America region is expected to drive the gloss meters market in the region. Moreover, high adoption rate of advanced gloss meters within North American market will hold a significant impact on growth of gloss meters market during the forecast period. Growth of plastics and construction industries in Europe, especially in Germany and the UK, is accelerating the demand for gloss meters in the market. In the APEJ region, increasing expenditure on the furniture industry and automotive industry is boosting the demand for gloss meters. On the other hand, the MEA gloss meters market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.