Industry Forecast: How Digital Assurance & Testing Market Will Perform in The Future?

Global Digital outlook register drastic transformation in past few years, Organizations are upgrading traditional process into an automatic process, transforming into advanced IT Infrastructure and introducing innovative solutions & services. To introduce all this automatic transforming process and to implement it successfully there would be the strong requirement of digital assurance & testing tools. The digital assurance & testing addresses the needs of digital transformation testing, it enables digital transformations by conducting complete testing across digital value chain which is classified based on web portals & content, digital marketing, web analytics, digital assets and the entire digital ecosystem. Digital ecosystem majorly includes mobility, cloud, IoT, connected devices and big data. Digital assurance & testing service enables customer engagement by making strategies according to digital lines of business, mobile first product strategies, digital marketing and an Omni-channel strategy. Further, digital assurance & testing includes the different process such as unified web and mobile test automation framework that provides tool agnostic, IP-led and platform independent testing solution for automating complex business processes. Another process is Web Services, performance test accelerator and compliance testing accelerator

Major factors driving digital assurance & testing market are growing digital transformation initiatives globally and increasing Application Programming Interface (API) monitoring in the digital economy. Further, increasing adoption of big data & analytics, cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to provision growth of the market. Nowadays, industries are leveraging innovations in the field of digital technology and transforming their businesses accordingly. With the increasing adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and open source testing tools would create opportunity for the digital assurance & testing market.One of the major challenges for the digital assurance & testing market is lack of expertise and reluctance to adopt new testing methods

The global digital assurance & testing market can be segmented based on testing mode, testing type, technology, enterprise size and end-user. The market can be further segmented based on geographic region. Based on testing mode, the digital assurance & testing market can be categorized into manual testing and automation testing. In terms of testing type, the market can be segmented into application programming interface testing, functional testing, network, security testing and others. Digital assurance & testing market based on enterprise size is segmented into small & medium and large enterprise. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into Social Media, big data, analytics and cloud. Further, end-user segment is divided into government & public, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom & IT, media & entertainment, retail, healthcare, transportation & logistics and others. North America and Europe regions are expected to lead the digital assurance & testing market due to the higher demand for the digital testing. However, increased investment in digital technology it would capture the market in the growing regions such as APAC would be expected to increase the demand for the digital assurance & testing

Based on geographic region, the global digital assurance & testing market can be segregated into North America (NA), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). Aforementioned geographic regions are further analyzed at the country level, wherein top countries across NA includes the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes market analysis across U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in APAC is studied and analyzed across India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The market analysis across top countries of MEA and South America include GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil

Major companies operating in the global digital assurance & testing market include Atos SE, Capgemini, Micro Focus, Accenture, Cognizant, Cigniti, Hexaware software Inc., Software Quality Systems AG, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Wipro Limited

