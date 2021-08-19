Intramedullary Nails Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2026

Intramedullary nails, also called intramedullary rods, are used in the medullary cavity of bone. Intramedullary nails are used to treat fractures of long bones in the body. These nails are traditionally triangular or V-shaped, with a cross-section. The design was modified later into rotationally stable clover-leaf shape, presently used during orthopedic surgeries. The modified nails are used in tibia, radius, and ulna bones surgeries. A critical drawback of the earlier designs was the failure to prevent collapse or rotation in inherently unstable fractures. Innovation and rich clinical history have enabled intramedullary nails to emerge as a new device which can be used in a wide range of indications during orthopedic surgeries. Rise in incidence of orthopedic surgery and increase in the number of accidents leading to fractures are likely to boost the use of intramedullary nails in the treatment of patients. Technological advancement in surgical processes and development of intuitive instrumentation as well as surgical nails are paving the way for minimal invasive surgeries in the near future.

High incidence of bone fractures in tibia, radius, ulna, etc., growth in geriatric population leading to increase in orthopedic surgery, and rise in the number of accidents are expected to drive the growth of the global intramedullary nails market. Further, rise in the number of orthopedic surgical centers, increase in preference of minimally invasive surgeries, and aggressive marketing by medical device companies are propelling the intramedullary nails market across the globe. Moreover, favorable mechanism and novel treatment procedures are projected lucrative opportunities to the intramedullary nails market during the forecast period. However, failure of intramedullary nails in collapsing and rotation in inherently unstable fractures are likely to restrain the intramedullary nails market during the forecast period.

The global intramedullary nails market can be segmented based on product type, application, patient type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market can be divided into lower bone extremities product and upper bone extremities product. In terms of application, the intramedullary nails market can be classified into proximal bone, distal bone, medical bone, lateral bone, and others. Proximal bone application is a rapidly growing segment owing to significant increase in the performance of femur locking procedures. Growth of aging population and rise in number of bone surgeries due to accidents are the major factors anticipated to fuel the growth of proximal bone and distal bone application segments in near future, thereby boosting the demand for intramedullary nails in the near future. In terms of patient type, the intramedullary nails market can be categorized into adults and pediatrics. As per end-user, the market can be segregated into research institutes & hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, and others. In terms of region, the global intramedullary nails market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global intramedullary nails market due to large base of geriatric patients suffering from bone disorders, rise in the number of devices receiving regulatory approvals, and increase in demand for new and advanced devices for clinical test in the region. Increase in the number of orthopedic surgical procedures performed in the U.S. and rise in incidence of road accidents are driving the medical devices market, which in turn, is expected to boost the intramedullary nails market in North America. Europe is the second leading market for intramedullary nails due to prevalence of favorable government policies regarding different surgeries in the region. Also, the expansion of research and development units and clinical labs in European countries is expected to drive the intramedullary nails market in the region.

The intramedullary nails market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to growth in geriatric population, which is prone to orthopedic disorders that create the need for surgeries. Increasing awareness among patients about designs of intramedullary nails and their advantages, overactive orthopedic surgery problems, and rising per capita health care expenditure are likely to positively influence the growth of the intramedullary nails market in Asia Pacific in the near future. Additionally, economic growth of countries, such as, India and China is supporting health care infrastructure and expansion of medical device companies and biomedical device labs, which is likely to drive the growth of the intramedullary nails market in Asia Pacific by 2026.

Major players operating in the global intramedullary nails market are Stryker, MEDIN, a.s., Orthofix Medical, CarboFix Orthopedics Ltd, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, Depuy Synthes, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, MedShape, Inc., and OrthoSolutions Ltd.

