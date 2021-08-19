Laparoscopic Retrieval Bags Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Retrieval bags have long been used in laparoscopic surgery for removal of cysts and masses. More recently, concerns regarding the spread of malignant cells during mechanical morcellation of myoma have led to an additional use of specimen retrieval bags for contained “in-bag” morcellation. Laparoscopic specimen retrieval bags have been used in minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries for years. Originally, retrieval bags were used to remove adnexal cysts and masses through the small laparoscopic incisions while avoiding spillage of their content in the abdominal cavity. In those cases, the adnexa (in cases of adnexa removal) or the cyst (in cases of cystectomy) is placed within the specimen retrieval bag introduced into the pelvic, and the fluid is drained and suctioned in a contained manner. This practice was advocated due to concerns regarding spillage of a malignant cyst, which may be associated with dissemination of malignancy and upstaging of the disease.

The global laparoscopic retrieval bags market is driven by increase in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, development and advancement of surgical devices, and rise in global geriatric population. Other drivers include rise in the number of cosmetic procedures, increase in incidence of chronic diseases, and surge in the number of surgeries among the geriatric population. However, development of other non-invasive surgery technologies and intense competition among existing device manufacturers are likely to restrain the global market.

The global laparoscopic retrieval bags market can be segmented based on opening technique, application, deployment system, end-user, and region. In terms of opening technique, the global laparoscopic retrieval bags market can be bifurcated into manual and automatic. Based on application, the global laparoscopic retrieval bags market can be classified into cholecystectomy, oophorectomy, appendectomy, nephrectomy, splenectomy, sleeve gastrectomy, and others. The appendectomy segment is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to increase in the number for appendicitis patients. In terms of deployment system, the global laparoscopic retrieval bags market can be classified into detachable retrieval bags, non-detachable retrieval bags, and retrieval bags with memory wire. Based on end-user, the global laparoscopic retrieval bags market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to account for major share of the market, as surgeries are primarily performed in hospitals and demand for surgical instruments is increasing in these settings.

Geographically, the global laparoscopic retrieval bags market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for significant share of the global laparoscopic retrieval bags market in 2017 owing to extensive research and technological advancements in the region. Increase in surgical procedures and improving reimbursement scenario are also likely to propel the market in the region. Favorable reimbursement policies, regulatory framework focused on patient safety, and high treatment efficacy standards are expected to augment the market in North America.

Europe was the second largest market for laparoscopic retrieval bags in 2017 due to enhanced health care processes and increase in urology as well as gynecological surgery procedures. Moreover, rise in geriatric population is expected to propel the laparoscopic retrieval bags market in the region. Improving health care infrastructure and increase in patient awareness about substitute treatment options are projected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Surge in medical tourism in the region is also likely to contribute to market growth. Countries in Latin America such as Mexico and Brazil present significant opportunities in the market due to evolving medical structure and high disposable income.

Key companies operating in the global laparoscopic retrieval bags market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Genicon, Inc., MetroMed Healthcare Co., Ltd., Mediflex Surgical Products, Unimax Medical Systems, Inc., and Purple Surgical. These players have adopted product development strategies such as approvals, product launches, and clinical trials in order to maximize market share.

