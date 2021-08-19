Manned Guarding Services Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
— Essentially manned guarding is the act of protecting a premises from unauthorised access or occupation, therefore preventing damage or disorder, possible theft and protect individuals against assault or injury.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Manned Guarding Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Manned Guarding Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Daily escort
VIP escort
Segmentation by application:
Corporate Security
Residential Security
Commercial security
Retail Security
Public Sector
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
G4S
Brinks
Prosegur
ICTS
Gurkha Security Services
GMS Security Services
Corps Security
Plus Security
Pro-Guard Security
Guardian Protection Services
Ibwest
Shijiazhuang Security Service
Longdun
Lianming Security Service
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Manned Guarding Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Manned Guarding Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Manned Guarding Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Manned Guarding Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Manned Guarding Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Manned Guarding Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Manned Guarding Services Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Manned Guarding Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Manned Guarding Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Daily escort
2.2.2 VIP escort
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Manned Guarding Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Manned Guarding Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Manned Guarding Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Manned Guarding Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Corporate Security
2.4.2 Residential Security
2.4.3 Commercial security
2.4.4 Retail Security
2.4.5 Public Sector
2.5 Manned Guarding Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Manned Guarding Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Manned Guarding Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Manned Guarding Services by Players
3.1 Global Manned Guarding Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Manned Guarding Services Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Manned Guarding Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Manned Guarding Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 G4S
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Manned Guarding Services Product Offered
11.1.3 G4S Manned Guarding Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 G4S News
11.2 Brinks
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Manned Guarding Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Brinks Manned Guarding Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Brinks News
11.3 Prosegur
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Manned Guarding Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Prosegur Manned Guarding Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Prosegur News
11.4 ICTS
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Manned Guarding Services Product Offered
11.4.3 ICTS Manned Guarding Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 ICTS News
11.5 Gurkha Security Services
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Manned Guarding Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Gurkha Security Services Manned Guarding Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Gurkha Security Services News
11.6 GMS Security Services
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Manned Guarding Services Product Offered
11.6.3 GMS Security Services Manned Guarding Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 GMS Security Services News
11.7 Corps Security
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Manned Guarding Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Corps Security Manned Guarding Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Corps Security News
11.8 Plus Security
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Manned Guarding Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Plus Security Manned Guarding Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Plus Security News
11.9 Pro-Guard Security
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Manned Guarding Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Pro-Guard Security Manned Guarding Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Pro-Guard Security News
11.10 Guardian Protection Services
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Manned Guarding Services Product Offered
11.10.3 Guardian Protection Services Manned Guarding Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Guardian Protection Services News
11.11 Ibwest
11.12 Shijiazhuang Security Service
11.13 Longdun
11.14 Lianming Security Service
11.15 Others
……Continued
