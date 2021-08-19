Manned Guarding Services Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

— Essentially manned guarding is the act of protecting a premises from unauthorised access or occupation, therefore preventing damage or disorder, possible theft and protect individuals against assault or injury.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Manned Guarding Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Manned Guarding Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Daily escort

VIP escort

Segmentation by application:

Corporate Security

Residential Security

Commercial security

Retail Security

Public Sector

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

G4S

Brinks

Prosegur

ICTS

Gurkha Security Services

GMS Security Services

Corps Security

Plus Security

Pro-Guard Security

Guardian Protection Services

Ibwest

Shijiazhuang Security Service

Longdun

Lianming Security Service

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Manned Guarding Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Manned Guarding Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Manned Guarding Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Manned Guarding Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Manned Guarding Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

