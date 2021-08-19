Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Global Managed Hybrid Network Market

The expansion of organizations and their growing needs is creating the demand for managed hybrid network. Managed hybrid network support remote work locations by connecting geographically dispersed organization’s branch offices over two connections. The objective of managed hybrid network is to develop a solution which will meet all the business demands across multiple locations in a cost effective way while maintaining a network which can deliver high availability.

More number of companies are adopting managed hybrid network as it provides a single platform with operational flexibility. Managed hybrid network solve the issue of high bandwidth requirement which are needed for applications and services such as mobile applications, videoconferencing and big data & analytics.

Managed Hybrid Network Market: Drivers and Restraints

Managed hybrid network solutions provide users access to applications from the cloud as well as on-premises from system or any device along with managing the increasing volume of data. Its agility and scalability feature is making organizations to shift to managed hybrid network. Some of the vendors are also providing managed hybrid networks which allow customers to mix private and public IP connections such as broadband, Ethernet, MPLS and wireless LTE. This service will be based on organization’s bandwidth, geographic location and application service availability needs.

The transition from traditional network to hybrid network requires high initial capital investment which poses as one of the challenges for the market. Further, maintaining service levels and network stability without degrading quality during appliance load and relocation is also a major challenge for the market.

Global Managed Hybrid Network Market: Market Segmentation

Global Managed Hybrid Network Market can be divided into three segments, based on Enterprise size and end-users.

Segmentation on basis of enterprise size in Managed Hybrid Network market:

The segments in Managed Hybrid Network market by enterprise size include:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Segmentation on basis of end-users for Managed Hybrid Network Market:

The major segments of Managed Hybrid Network market on basis of end-users include:

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Global Managed Hybrid Network Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Managed Hybrid Network market include CenturyLink, Masergy Communications, Inc., Orange Business Services, SAS Global Communications Limited, Singtel, Velocloud, Verizon Enterprise and Viptela.