Mercury Analyzers Market Insights: Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast by 2028

Mercury is a toxic material that is harmful and poisonous to human beings as well as the environment. Even a very low level of mercury can harm human beings. Mercury is generated by the burning of fossil fuels & industrial wastage, and is a by-product of certain bacteria. The regulatory requirement for monitoring the mercury level for every country is one of the prime factors driving the mercury analyzers market across the globe.

Mercury analyzers are commonly used to detect mercury levels in solids, liquids, and gases for environmental safety. Monitoring the mercury level is one of the key parameters required for a wide range of industries such as the food industry, biological industry, mining & oil industry, and chemical industry. Thus, the requirement of mercury analyzers in various industries is significantly boosting the demand for mercury analyzers. Mercury analyzers are also used to measure and detect mercury levels in different types of fish, vegetables, & water, as well as to trace the mercury present in natural oils and gases. Rapid increase in the food, mining, and oil industries is fuelling the demand for mercury analyzers in the market.

Mercury Analyzers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Mandatory regulations governing food and environmental safety are boosting the mercury analyzers market

Factors such as an increase in the number of regulations regarding environment protection and the active participation of various countries to monitor the condition of the environmental is driving the mercury analyzers market. Moreover, increasing government funding for monitoring pollution is also expected to propel the mercury analyzers market during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing awareness about food quality in the food industry is resulting in the high requirement of mercury analyzers across the globe. Nowadays, various governments are becoming more conscious about environmental and food safety. New regulations regarding the investigation of contaminated sites, environmental monitoring, mercury surveys, and hazardous waste inspection are driving the mercury analyzers market. Mercury analyzers are used to measure mercury in soil, rivers, and industrial water.

Increasing usage of mercury analyzers in the biology field

Measuring the capabilities of mercury analyzers in the biology field for the determination of mercury in urine, hair, saliva, and blood is significantly boosting the demand of mercury analyzers. A wide range of mercury analyzers are available in the market, which include portable mercury trackers, mercury vapor monitors, mercury lab analyzers, online mercury process analyzers, and ultra-tracer mercury detectors. Mercury analyzers are user-friendly with innovative features such as portability, less measuring time (3 to 5 minutes), advanced contamination control, and high-capacity mode of < 60 seconds per sample.

On the other hand, the high prices of various mercury analyzers and the complex operating of analyzers are among the factors restraining the growth of the mercury analyzers market.

Mercury Analyzers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of analysis techniques, the mercury analyzers market is segmented into:

Cold vapor atomic absorption

Cold vapor atomic fluorescence

On the basis of end use, the mercury analyzers market is segmented into:

Food industry

Chemical industry

Others

Mercury Analyzers Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers of mercury analyzers in the global market are Labcompare, Teledyne Leeman Labs, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Nippon Instruments Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc.

Mercury Analyzers Market: Regional Overview

The North America mercury analyzers market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the food industry in the region. Technological innovations in the chemical industry, especially in the petrochemical field, are also expected to boost the mercury analyzers market in this region. The rapid development of the food industry in Europe is fuelling the demand for mercury analyzers in the market. In the APEJ region, increasing awareness about food and environmental safety, especially in India and China, is significantly boosting the demand for mercury analyzers. Furthermore, the MEA region is also expected to capture a significant share of the mercury analyzers market due to various initiatives undertaken by different countries to control the level of mercury in several products.