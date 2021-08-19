Meta Xylylene Diamine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Meta Xylylene Diamine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 109 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Meta Xylylene Diamine Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

M-Xylylenediamine is a meta-xylene derivative, which is used in products such as epoxy resin curing agent, polyamide (Nylon-MXDA6) and isocyanate etc.

Scope of the Report:

Global M-Xylylenediamine is mainly consumed in Japan, USA and China. Japan is the largest production and consumption region, with consumption of 37869 MT in 2017. Also it is a major export region. USA and China separately consumed about 8184 MT and 1597 MT in 2017. Driven by downstream demand, global consumption increased from 50721 MT in 2013 to 56172 MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 2.58 %.

The worldwide market for Meta Xylylene Diamine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.1% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Meta Xylylene Diamine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Cargill

SHOWA DENKO

CAC GROUP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Batch Process

Continuous Process

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Epoxy Resin Curing Agent

Nylon Resin

Other

