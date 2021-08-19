Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2023

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market (2018-2023)”.

The Middle East and Africa edge computing market is expected to reach USD 1.46 Bn by 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33%. Edge computing brings data processing nearer to IoT sensors to decrease latency and improve efficiency. The internet of things is driven by huge volumes of data evolving in our day-to-day lives. Collecting, sending, and processing massive quantities of data requires companies to act intelligently, quickly, and make better business decisions. Edge computing is a network of data centres that store, process data locally before sending them to the centres or cloud. It optimizes computing to avoid disruptions in sending and receiving data.

The Middle East and Africa edge market is further classified into applications and end users. Based on applications, it is further sub-classified into smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and others. Other applications include edge computing in gaming and e-commerce. Smart cities holds the largest market share. Smart factories is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Manufacturers are keen to use real-time tracking as IOT enables them to control the supply chain. It incorporates automation and improves production efficiencies.

Based on end users industries, edge computing networks are used in the manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer appliances. The IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the largest market share, followed by the manufacturing sector. This sector is shifting toward digital technologies. The region is also planning to deploy 5G networks. The Ministry of Culture and Information in Saudi Arabia announced Al Khobar to be the first city to test 5G network. The region is gearing up to 5G deployment.

By regions, the market is divided into UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of MEA. Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, are expected to lead in edge computing deployments owing to their advancements in connective devices.

Key growth factors

The Middle East and Africa is improving their data centre infrastructure as cloud computing is helping them drive business.

Edge computing is expected to provide immense opportunities for small and medium-size businesses to grow in this region.

Threats and key players

The crucial challenges faced by this region are lack of technical skill, security issues, and effective process to respond threat.

The key players in the Europe edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, and SAP.

