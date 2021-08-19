Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Is Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR During The Period Of Assessment

Myeloproliferative disorders are disease of blood and bone marrow which have unknown cause and there are wide range of symptoms. The treatment of myeloproliferative disorders generally depends on the type and presence of symptoms. Myeloproliferative disorders is generally considered as clonal disorder which begins with one or more change in the DNA of a single stem cells in the bone marrow. The changes to the hematopoietic stem cell cause the cell to reproduce repeatedly, creating more abnormal stem cells and these abnormal cells become one or more types of blood cells. Myeloproliferative disorders gets worst with time as the number of extra blood cells build up in the bone marrow and bloodstream.

Emergence of new treatment for the myeloproliferative disorders and availability of novel drug drive the market for myeloproliferative disorders drugs market in the near future. Rising incidence of myeloproliferative disorders and presence of strong product pipeline spur the myeloproliferative disorders drugs market. Growing geriatric population, change in lifestyle and growing awareness among general population is expected to drive the market of myeloproliferative disorders in the forecast period. Advancement in the treatment for oncology further expand the treatment option for myeloproliferative disorders. Various clinical trial undergoing for the treatment of myeloproliferative disorders which further drive the growth of the myeloproliferative disorders drugs ​_market. However, high cost of drug and treatment along with the lack of awareness among the population in developing and under developed nations hinder the growth of myeloproliferative disorders drugs market.

The global myeloproliferative disorders drugs market is segmented on basis of Type, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, End User and Geography.

Segmentation by Type Primary myelofibrosis Polycythemia Vera (PV) Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia/Hypereosinophilic Syndrome (HES) Systemic Mastocytosis (SM)



Segmentation by Drug Type JAK2 inhibitor ​_Anti-Neoplastics Demethylation Agents Imatinib mesylate Others



Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Stores Drug Stores



Improvement in the symptoms and reduction of in splenomegaly among patients receiving available therapy is expected to boost the market of myeloproliferative disorders. Development in new therapeut​_ic drug and target therapy further drive the market growth of myeloproliferative disorders. Increased research and development and increased funding by the government towards the development of novel therapy spur the market growth. With the discovery of specific gene mutations in myeloproliferative disorders the market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to increased adoption of new drugs and increased awareness along with the favorable reimbursement scenarios for the treatment of myeloproliferative disorders.

The North America market holds the largest revenue share for myeloproliferative disorders drugs, due to presence of major pharmaceutical players undergoing various clinical innovation, government initiative and increase research and development funding for the Myeloproliferative disorders. Europe is expected to contribute for the second largest revenue share after North America in the global myeloproliferative disorders drugs market, owing to merging treatment option and development of oncology drug discovery and rising prevalence of myeloprolifera​_tive disorders. Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth, due to increasing number of vascular surgeons and low cost of peripheral interventions. China is expected to register fast growth, due to significant increase in the number of innovative firm and research organization and increasing importance of pharmaceutical research & development activities and investments in research for developing new drugs. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit sluggish growth in myeloproliferative disorders Drugs market, due to proper healthcare systems and adoption of new drug and therapy.

Examples of some of the key manufacturer present in the global myeloproliferative disorders drugs market are Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, AstraZeneca AB, Epizyme, Inc., among others.

