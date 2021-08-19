Neonatal Intensive Care Market Growth, Trends And Value Chain 2019-2025 By Rmoz

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Neonatal Intensive Care Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.

Neonatal intensive care units (NICU) are a combination of advanced technology and trained health care professionals who provide intensive medical attention to newborn babies admitted into the special division of the hospital/clinic. Neonatal babies admitted to the NICU are premature, have low birth weight, or have a medical condition that requires special care. Newborn babies with medical conditions such as heart problems, infections, or birth defects are also cared for in the NICU. Rising awareness levels about available prenatal and neonatal care equipment and high birth rate in developing regions of the world propel the neonatal intensive care market globally.

Neonatal intensive care market has been segmented into product type, End-user and regions. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into infant warmers, incubators, convertible warmer & incubators, neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory devices, phototherapy equipment, catheters and others. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into Hospitals, Childcare Clinics and Others. On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of the neonatal intensive care market in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for product type, end-user, and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product type, and end-user was calculated by considering the neonatal intensive care market product sales.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on product type, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the neonatal intensive care market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides Porter’s five forces analysis, re-imbursement scenario, average admission rate into NICU by region, SWOT analysis of the market and regulatory scenario.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the neonatal intensive care market.

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the neonatal intensive care market report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG , C. R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Vygon (UK) Ltd., Utah Medical Products Inc and Smiths Group plc.

The global neonatal intensive care market has been segmented as follows:

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market, by Product Type

Infant Warmers

Electric Infant Warmers

Non-Electric Infant Warmers

Incubators

Convertible Warmer & Incubators

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Cardiopulmonary Monitor

Blood Pressure Monitor

Pulse Oximeter

Capnographs

Others

Respiratory Devices

Neonatal Ventilators

Transcutaneous Oxygen/Carbon Dioxide Monitor

Resuscitators

Others

Phototherapy Equipment

Catheters

Others

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market, by End-User

Hospitals

Childcare Clinics

Others

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market Revenue, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

