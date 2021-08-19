Organic Pesticide Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Organic Pesticide Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The global Organic Pesticide market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Pesticide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Pesticide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions:

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/516925

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Syngenta

Bayer

Dow AgroSciences

Gharda

DuPont

Monsanto

Albaugh

BASF

Nissan Chemical Industries

Mitsui Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Organic-Pesticide-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Segment by Type

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Horticulture

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/516925

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Organic Pesticide Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Pesticide

1.2 Organic Pesticide Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Organic Pesticide Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Insecticide

1.2.3 Herbicide

1.2.4 Fungicide

1.3 Organic Pesticide Segment by Application

1.3.1 Organic Pesticide Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Horticulture

1.3 Global Organic Pesticide Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Organic Pesticide Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Organic Pesticide Market Size

1.4.1 Global Organic Pesticide Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Organic Pesticide Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Organic Pesticide Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Organic Pesticide Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Organic Pesticide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Organic Pesticide Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Organic Pesticide Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Organic Pesticide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Pesticide Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Organic Pesticide Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Pesticide Business

7.1 Syngenta

7.1.1 Syngenta Organic Pesticide Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Organic Pesticide Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Syngenta Organic Pesticide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bayer

7.2.1 Bayer Organic Pesticide Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Organic Pesticide Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bayer Organic Pesticide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dow AgroSciences

7.3.1 Dow AgroSciences Organic Pesticide Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Organic Pesticide Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dow AgroSciences Organic Pesticide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Gharda

7.4.1 Gharda Organic Pesticide Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Organic Pesticide Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Gharda Organic Pesticide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DuPont

7.5.1 DuPont Organic Pesticide Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Organic Pesticide Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DuPont Organic Pesticide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Monsanto

7.6.1 Monsanto Organic Pesticide Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Organic Pesticide Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Monsanto Organic Pesticide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Albaugh

7.7.1 Albaugh Organic Pesticide Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Organic Pesticide Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Albaugh Organic Pesticide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BASF

7.8.1 BASF Organic Pesticide Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Organic Pesticide Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 BASF Organic Pesticide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nissan Chemical Industries

7.9.1 Nissan Chemical Industries Organic Pesticide Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Organic Pesticide Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nissan Chemical Industries Organic Pesticide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mitsui Chemicals

7.10.1 Mitsui Chemicals Organic Pesticide Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Organic Pesticide Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mitsui Chemicals Organic Pesticide Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook