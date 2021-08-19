Overview of Indium Market: Size, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast till 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Indium Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Indium is a post-transition metallic element that is rare in Earth’s crust. It has no obvious role in biological processes, but is of considerable industrial importance. The main source of indium is zinc concentrates (indium containing 0.0001 ~ 0.1%), recovered as a byproduct in the smelting of zinc ore and tin smelting process. Indium is mainly used for production of indium tin oxide (ITO), alloys and solders. Another important use of indium was for III-V semiconductor materials for light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes. Some manufactures also extract indium from the waste electronic materials (ITO).

Scope of the Report:

Other major indium production regions are Korea, Canada and Belgium. Korea Zinc Co. Ltd. was a significant producer of primary and secondary indium at its Onsan zinc refinery. Primary feedstock was zinc concentrates from Bolivia, and secondary feedstock was from ITO producers. Umicore is the largest refinery of indium in Belgium.

The worldwide market for Indium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Indium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Umicore

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Doe Run

China Germanium

Guangxi Debang

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Zhuzhou Keneng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Indium product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Indium, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Indium in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Indium competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Indium breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Indium market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Indium sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

