Overview of Inkjet Colorant Market: Size, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast till 2024

Inkjet Colorant is used in ink. The ink used in inkjet colorant contains resin, colorant, solvent and additives. The products are suitable for use in office printers (desktop) as well as in large format printers and in industrial inkjet printing.

In 2016, in term of volume, the global Inkjet Colorant market is led by China, capturing about 32.67% of global Inkjet Colorant production. In term of revenue, China is the largest market with the share of 26.38% followed by Europe.

At present, the Inkjet Colorant are rather dispersion and the major manufacturers of Inkjet Colorant are Huntsman, DIC, BASF, Clariant, Cabot, Fujifilm, Lanxess, Nippon Kayaku, Toyo Ink, LonSen, Keystone, niline Corporation and Hubei DingLong.

In application, Inkjet Colorant downstream is wide and recently Inkjet Colorant has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Desktop Inkjet, Commercial Inkjet and others. Globally, the Inkjet Colorant market is mainly driven by growing demand for Desktop Inkjet which accounts for nearly 65.32% of total downstream consumption of Inkjet Colorant in global.

The worldwide market for Inkjet Colorant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 60 million US$ in 2024, from 54 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Inkjet Colorant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Huntsman

DIC

BASF

Clariant

Cabot

Fujifilm

Lanxess

Nippon Kayaku

Toyo Ink

LonSen

Keystone Aniline Corporation

Hubei DingLong

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Dye Inkjet Colorant

Pigment Inkjet Colorant

Desktop Inkjet

Commercial Inkjet

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Inkjet Colorant product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Inkjet Colorant, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Inkjet Colorant in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Inkjet Colorant competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Inkjet Colorant breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Inkjet Colorant market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Inkjet Colorant sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

