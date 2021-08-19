Precision Medicine Market to Witness Massive Growth by Worldwide | GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Precision Medicine Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2023. Precision Medicine Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Laboratories Corporation of America Holdings and Danaher Corporation, among others.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337723

Global Precision Medicine Market

Precision medicine is an upcoming approach which involves investigating whether a person has any diseases by evaluating the genetic makeup, and then diagnosing it. According to Orbis Research, the global precision medicine market is expected to have a significant compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% and have a market size in excess of USD 96 Bn by 2023. North America dominates the global market due to the high incidence of cancer and increasing government initiatives in the region.

Precision medicine involves a study of patient specific information to diagnose, and then categorize various diseases. The concept of precision medicine is rapidly growing in the medicine community through tremendous expansion in various advanced technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, molecular biomarker analysis, and much more. With the help of growing technologies, precision medicine plays a vital role in preventing and treating various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, neurology and other diseases, which are currently burdening the healthcare system.

The global precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments – based on end use: pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies; based on therapeutics: cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases; and based on sub-market: big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics.

Key growth factors

The concept of precision medicine has gained momentum in the healthcare community, powered by the tremendous expansion of various advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing, molecular biomarker analysis and many more. Technological advancements have helped the precision medicine market prevent as well as treat diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, neurology, diabetes, and others.

Rising pressure to lower healthcare cost globally, growth of personal healthcare devices, the emergence of value-based reimbursement models, and healthcare digitization trends are aiding the transition of treatment model from ‘one-size-fits-all’ to stratified and outcome-based targeted therapies, which are called precision medicine.

Threats and key players

Threat to personal data, high diagnostic costs, and the risk of hardware and software failure are some of the factors that will hinder the growth of the market.

The key players that have been contributing significantly to the precision medicine market include Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Laboratories Corporation of America Holdings and Danaher Corporation, among others.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global precision medicine market

2. Market Drivers and challenges in the global precision medicine market.

3. Market Trends in the global precision medicine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for end use segment in the global precision medicine market (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the therapeutics segment in the global precision medicine market (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the sub-market segment in the global precision medicine market (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics)

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the global precision medicine market, end uses, therapeutics, and the other sub-markets

2. Get geography-specific drivers and challenges affecting the global precision medicine market, its end uses, therapeutics, and the sub-markets

3. Devise market-entry strategies by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

4. Identify the challenges and address them

5. Get insights into the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth

Enquire before Buy and customization in Report @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2337723

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]