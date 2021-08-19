Pulse Lavage Systems Market Professional Survey Report 2026

Pulsed lavage is a type of mechanical hydrotherapy that uses an irrigating solution under pressure produced by an electrically powered device. This pressurized pulsed solution irrigates and debrides wounds of necrotic tissue. Irrigation under pressure may be delivered concurrently with suction to remove both irrigation solution and wound debris, which helps to improve granulation tissue growth without damaging the underlying normal tissues. Additionally, negative pressure created by the suction stimulates granulation and helps in speedy recovery of the wound. Pulsed lavage is used in wound cleansing to remove debris and infectious agents from a wound’s surface. This type of wound cleansing is also known as pulsatile lavage, mechanical lavage, high-pressure irrigation, lavage, jet lavage, or mechanical irrigation. This high-pressure wound irrigation system is commonly used in operating rooms and wound care facilities.

The global pulse lavage systems market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to rise in the number of surgical procedures, technological advancements in development of surgical tools, surge in number of orthopedic procedures, increase in geriatric population, and rise in sports and road accident injuries. Growing medical tourism and opportunities in developing economies also contribute to the growth of the global pulse lavage systems market. However, delay in wound healing due to high pressure irrigation acts as restraint of the market.

The global pulse lavage systems market can be segmented based on product type, usability, application, power source, and end-user. In terms of product type, the market can be bifurcated into pulse lavage devices & components and accessories. Based on usability, the global pulse lavage systems market can be categorized into disposable pulse lavage systems, semi-disposable pulse lavage systems, and reusable pulse lavage systems. The disposable lavage systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, as these systems do not need maintenance and have low chances of cross-contamination. In terms of application, the market can be classified into orthopedics, wound care, and trauma.

The orthopedics segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of bone disorders such as osteoarthritis because of increase in geriatric population and obesity rates. Based on power source, the global pulse lavage systems market can be divided into battery-powered, gas-powered, and AC-powered. The battery-powered segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to expand at a faster CAGR due to high demand for battery powered devices among end-users owing to high energy storage capabilities and low maintenance cost. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals & clinics and long-term care facilities. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the global pulse lavage systems market in 2017 due to increase in admissions in hospitals for surgical procedures and wound care.

In terms of region, the global pulse lavage systems market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017 due to increase in the geriatric population, rise in prevalence of bone disorders, surge in orthopedic procedures, and relatively greater access to health care. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market due to high government focus on health care sector, increase in the geriatric population, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and economic growth in several countries.

Key players operating in the global pulse lavage systems market include Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Zimmer Biomet, Mölnlycke Health Care, Corin Orthopaedics Holding Ltd., Heraeus Holding GmbH, C. R. Bard, Inc., Judd Medical Ltd., and Atlantic Surgical Ltd.

