Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry

Description

The global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Placon

Clear Path Recycling

Verdeco Recycling

Indorama Ventures Public

M.G. Chemicals

PolyQuest

Evergreen Plastics

Libolon

Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fiber Co. Ltd

Haiyan Haili Green Fiber Co., Ltd

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Clear

Colored

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Fiber

Sheet and film

Strapping

Containers & Bottle

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Clear

3.1.2 Colored

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Placon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Clear Path Recycling (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Verdeco Recycling (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Indorama Ventures Public (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 M.G. Chemicals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 PolyQuest (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Evergreen Plastics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Libolon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fiber Co. Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Haiyan Haili Green Fiber Co., Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Fiber

6.1.2 Demand in Sheet and film

6.1.3 Demand in Strapping

6.1.4 Demand in Containers & Bottle

6.1.5 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

