Revenue from the Sales of Integrated Voice Solutions Market to Increase Exponentially During 2017 – 2025

Integrated voice solution integrates communication capabilities to software enabled business procedures. Integrated voice solutions are designed to serve the day to day communication needs of the organizations. Integrated voice solutions fills the communication gaps for organizations. Integrated voice solutions are intended for the delivery of voice communications over internet. Integrated voice solutions stream lines the business process. Integrated voice solutions dynamically creates the list based on the specific needs. Integrated voice solutions helps in flexible media and conference switching. Integrated voice solutions offers intelligent notification services which alerts persons, groups, and enterprises on the basis of use. Integrated voice solutions offers fast and accurate responses to the customers. Integrated voice solutions supports better decision making with faster access to accurate information.

Integrated voice solutions market: market drivers and restraints

Integrated voice solutions drivers include elimination of cost associated with maintenance of traditional voice solutions. Integrated voice solutions helps to detect and act on real time information with delay. Integrated voice solutions enhances the customer experience and adds value to the business which is crucial in current business scenario. Integrated voice solution transforms business process with intelligent communications. Integrated voice solutions when deployed by cloud reduces the infrastructure and maintenance cost of the organizations.

Restraints for integrated voice solutions include lack of expertise, and technological challenges associated with the implementation of solution and rate of technology changes is also one the restraint for the integrated voice solution market

Integrated voice solutions market: market segmentation

By deployment model

On-premises

Cloud

By industry vertical

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Government and defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Construction and engineering

Others(Education, research, travel and hospitality, and outsourcing services)

Integrated voice solutions market: regional outlook

On the basis of regions, integrated voice solutions market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Integrated voice solutions market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Integrated voice solutions market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Integrated voice solutions market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Performance analytics market: Competition Landscape

Key vendor in the integrated voice solutions market includes Polycom Inc., Avaya Inc., Integrated Voice Solutions, Digium Inc., Atel Communications Inc., Unify Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Aureon, Aspect Software, Inc., Fujitsu Limited