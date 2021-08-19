Self-driving Car Market Is Booming Worldwide (CAGR of 50.9%) | Cisco, Waymo, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Self-driving Car Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2023. Self-driving Car Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Cisco, Waymo, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo, and Nissan

Global Self-driving Car Market

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car or robotic car uses a combination of, cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify as self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction. It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by up to 90%. The global self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 50.9%, leading to global revenue of USD 155.69 Bn by 2024.

Artificial technologies power self-driving cars system. The software developer and car-manufacturer use vast amount of data from the sensors, image recognition that are integrated with machine learning that helps to build the autonomous car. The advanced control system use information from GPS and sensory to map the navigation path. Car manufacturers are investing heavily in artificial intelligence to succeed in the era of self-driving cars.

The global self-driving car market segment is based on applications, automation, and technological components and geography. The global market for self-driving cars can be categorized on the basis of its applications (personal use and commercial use) based on automation (semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous) and based on technological components (radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system). Geographically, the self-driving car market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Key growth factors

The increasing concern for road safety and the automotive technological advancement are some other drivers which are making this market grow. To sustain a safe and efficient transportation system, this is important.

When a car can drive itself back home or pick up another person, not many cars will be needed on the road. This will result in less traffic, more available parking space, a greener environment, etc.

Threats and key players

Even though the self-driving car market is forecasted to experience positive growth globally. Testing self-driver cars on roads is a big challenge as any fault or glitch in the software may be fatal.

Major self-driving car providers operating in the market are divided based on technology providers (Microsoft, Apple, IBM, and Cisco) and automobile industry players (Waymo, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo, and Nissan)

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global self-driving car market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global self-driving car market

3. Market trends in the global self-driving car market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global self-driving car market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the applications of cars in global self-driving car market (personal use and commercial use)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the automation level in the global self-driving car market (semi-automation and fully-automation)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technology components in the global self-driving car market (radar sensors, video cameras, lidar sensors, ultrasound sensors and GPS navigation systems)

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for the global self-driving car market

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

10. Key recent developments in the global self-driving car market

