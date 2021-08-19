Shear Testing Equipment Market Dynamics & Growth factors, Consumer Demands, Technology & Competitive Status by 2028

Shear Testing Equipment Market: Overview

The need for ensuring uniformity of materials before using it in the production, construction, and other operations is rising from past few years for safety, and maintenance of product standards. With the increasing need for maintaining industrial standards for ensuring strength and load bearing capacity of different materials, the demand for shear testing equipment is expected to increase over forecast period. Also, Governments of different countries have been enforcing stringent standards. For example, (American Society for Testing and Materials) ASTM D1002 – 10 is a standard test method for determining shear strength of adhesively bonded single lap joint of metal specimens. This standard is used for determining the metal to metal shear strength. Due to such standards, there is a high demand of shear testing equipments in various industries such as manufacturing, construction.

High adoption of shear testing equipment in analysis of shear strength of various type of materials is driving the growth of the market. Shear testing equipment is used for determination of shear strain, stress.

Shear Testing Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The application of shear testing equipment for avoiding the failure or rupture of material is one of the prime factors fuelling the growth of market. The shear testing equipments are available for testing of various types of materials such as rigid substrates, layered composites, and adhesives. The need for performing shear test of soil in different construction projects such as pavements, dams, levees, roads, excavations, and others are fuelling the shear testing equipment market growth significantly. Increasing research and development activities in laboratories, research institutes to study properties of materials and strength is boosting the shear testing equipment market. These factors are driving the growth of shear testing equipment market. In addition, the shear testing equipment manufacturers are offering the customizations in their products as per end user requirements which is also boosting the demand for shear testing equipment. On the other hand, lack of technical knowledge required for using shear testing equipment is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of shear testing equipment market.

Shear Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global shear testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user.

Segmentation Based on Equipment Type

On the basis of equipment type, the shear testing equipment market is segmented into automatic shear testing equipment, residual shear testing equipment, and others.

Segmentation Based on End Use

On the basis of end use, the shear testing equipment market is segmented into manufacturing industries, research laboratories, educational institutes, and others.

Shear Testing Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers of shear testing equipment includes Humboldt Mfg. Co., AMETEK.Inc., Controls S.p.A., Prolific Engineers, Shimadzu Corporation, HOVERLABS, and EIE INSTRUMENTS PVT. LTD., and Nordson Corporation. Product innovation is one of the key strategies adopted by shear testing equipment manufacturers. The changing industrial requirements is creating a need for modifications in shear testing equipments.

For example, Controls S.p.A., a manufacturer of shear testing equipment offers automatic shear testing machine as SHEARMATIC EmS. This machine is equipped with touch screen display for plotting of numbers and graphical designs, USB pen drive for data storage, network connectivity for remote monitoring of test status from connected devices such as tablets, personal computers, smartphones, and others.

Shear Testing Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Increasing industrialization is one of the prime factors fuelling the growth of shear testing equipment. Considering the demand for shear testing equipment, North American region is dominating the market due to high expenditure on research and development and enforcement of stringent standards in the region. Manufacturers are focusing on upgrading the equipments by integration of software and relevant features in these equipments.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to register significant CAGR growth rate over forecast period due to increasing construction activities in various countries, which is ultimately increasing demand for shear testing equipment.