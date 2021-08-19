Sliding Sleeves Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Baker Hughes, Halliburton, NCS Multistage, Schlumberger
The analysts forecast the global sliding sleeves market to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sliding sleeves market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and exclude spares and aftermarket.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Sliding Sleeves market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Baker Hughes
• Halliburton
• National Oilwell Varco
• NCS Multistage
• Schlumberger
Other prominent vendors
• American Completion Tools
• Beijing Yilong Hengye Petroleum Engineering Technology
• China Vigor Drilling Oil Tools And Equipment
• Choice Completion Systems
• D&L Oil Tools
• Dynamic Oilfield Technology
• Evolution Oil Tools
• EXWELL OILFIELD
• Gflow
• Giant Oil Tools
• Gryphon Oilfield Solutions
• HILAND OILFIELD SERVICES
• Lone Star Oilfield Services
• MADDON Oilfield Services
• Magnum Oil Tools
• Map Oil Tools
• Ovo Eguono Nigeria
• Packers Plus Energy Services
• Parveen Industries
• Peak Completion Technologies
• PetroInnovations
• R & D Solutions
• Resource Well Completion Technologies
• SAPEX
• SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT
• Select Energy Systems
• Shengli Highland Oilfield Services
• STAGE COMPLETIONS
• Team Oil Tools
• Top Tools The Oilfield Partner
Market driver
• Rise in unconventional oil and gas resources
Market challenge
• Volatility in crude oil prices
Market trend
• Big data analytics integration with upstream operations
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global sliding sleeves market by application
• Onshore
• Offshore
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global sliding sleeves market by geography
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Big data analytics integration with upstream operations
• Rising patent filings
• New-generation automated drilling rigs
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive Scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Baker Hughes
• Halliburton
• National Oilwell Varco
• NCS Multistage
• Schlumberger
..…..Continued
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
