USB Portable Battery Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
Global USB Portable Battery Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.
Global USB Portable Battery Market 2019-2024
This report studies the USB Portable Battery market, USB Portable Batteries are USB battery packs or banks used for charging to the mobile device when the users are away from the fixed power supply systems.
Scope of the Global USB Portable Battery Market Report
This report focuses on the USB Portable Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
First, as for the USB Portable Battery industry in United States, the industry structure is relatively not so concentrated. Anker, Mophie, IO Gear, PowerAdd, Ventev, Insignia (Best Buy), Amazon Basics, Belkin, UNU Electronics, Jackery, Limefuel, Huntkey, Radio Shack, Lumsing, Aukey, Jasco, Cyntur, Incipio, iLUV, Rayovac, RAVPower, Monoprice, Zendure are the major players in United States and Canada market. They occupaies more than 80% market share in U.S. and Canada.
The top three manufacturers have 29.36% sales revenue market share in 2016. Anker, which has 14.86% market share in 2016, is the leader in the USB Portable Battery industry in U.S. and Canada. The manufacturers following Anker are PowerAdd and Ventev, which respectively has 8.01% and 6.49% market share. Anker is the leader of U.S. and Canada USB Portable Battery industry. It sells a total of 56.62 million dollar USB Portable Battery products in the year of 2016.
The worldwide market for USB Portable Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global USB Portable Battery Market Segment by Manufacturers
Anker
Mophie
IO Gear
PowerAdd
Ventev
Insignia (Best Buy)
Amazon Basics
Belkin
UNU Electronics
Jackery, Limefuel
Huntkey
Radio Shack
Lumsing
Aukey
Jasco
Cyntur
Incipio
iLUV
Rayovac
RAVPower
Monoprice
Zendure
Global USB Portable Battery Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global USB Portable Battery Market Segment by Type
7000 mAh
7000-12000 mAh
12000-17000 mAh
17000 mAh
Global USB Portable Battery Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Android Device
iOS Device
Others
