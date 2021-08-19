USB Portable Battery Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global USB Portable Battery Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global USB Portable Battery Market 2019-2024

This report studies the USB Portable Battery market, USB Portable Batteries are USB battery packs or banks used for charging to the mobile device when the users are away from the fixed power supply systems.

Scope of the Global USB Portable Battery Market Report

This report focuses on the USB Portable Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, as for the USB Portable Battery industry in United States, the industry structure is relatively not so concentrated. Anker, Mophie, IO Gear, PowerAdd, Ventev, Insignia (Best Buy), Amazon Basics, Belkin, UNU Electronics, Jackery, Limefuel, Huntkey, Radio Shack, Lumsing, Aukey, Jasco, Cyntur, Incipio, iLUV, Rayovac, RAVPower, Monoprice, Zendure are the major players in United States and Canada market. They occupaies more than 80% market share in U.S. and Canada.

The top three manufacturers have 29.36% sales revenue market share in 2016. Anker, which has 14.86% market share in 2016, is the leader in the USB Portable Battery industry in U.S. and Canada. The manufacturers following Anker are PowerAdd and Ventev, which respectively has 8.01% and 6.49% market share. Anker is the leader of U.S. and Canada USB Portable Battery industry. It sells a total of 56.62 million dollar USB Portable Battery products in the year of 2016.

The worldwide market for USB Portable Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global USB Portable Battery Market Segment by Manufacturers

Anker

Mophie

IO Gear

PowerAdd

Ventev

Insignia (Best Buy)

Amazon Basics

Belkin

UNU Electronics

Jackery, Limefuel

Huntkey

Radio Shack

Lumsing

Aukey

Jasco

Cyntur

Incipio

iLUV

Rayovac

RAVPower

Monoprice

Zendure

Global USB Portable Battery Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global USB Portable Battery Market Segment by Type

7000 mAh

7000-12000 mAh

12000-17000 mAh

17000 mAh

Global USB Portable Battery Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Android Device

iOS Device

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global USB Portable Battery Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe USB Portable Battery Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of USB Portable Battery Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global USB Portable Battery Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global USB Portable Battery Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global USB Portable Battery Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:USB Portable Battery Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:USB Portable Battery Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

