Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Supply, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market where it has revealed that the market will grow at a CAGR of 5% for the next five years.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market are increasing consumption of water across the globe, increasing industrial activities and growth in world population. The growing population has caused certain concerns, and, paucity of potable water is one of them. The supply of safe and clean water has not been able to match the rise in population which is fuelling the demand for water treatment chemicals.

The report also shows that the market will reach a valuation of USD 26 Bn by the end of 2023.

The key drivers of the market growth are population explosion and dearth of clean drinking water. The estimated average increase in human population every year is around 83 Mn.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Key Players:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market report include GE Water & Process Technologies, Ashland Inc., Kemira Oyj’s, Ecolab USA Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International Inc, Solvay S.A and Cortec Corporation.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, increasing awareness about water borne diseases and scarcity in the pure and clean drinking water. Asian countries, especially India and China accounting for the largest market share in the overall water treatment chemicals market.

Water treatment chemicals market in India, corrosion and scale inhibitors accounted for significant share in revenue terms due to the huge demand from power utilities and oil refineries. Moreover, the decreasing water availability and rising environmental concerns are expected to increase the municipal water treatment in India during 2018 – 2023.

