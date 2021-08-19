Wind Turbine Installation Vessel 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Self-propelled jack-up vessel is a vessel specifically designed for the installation of offshore wind turbines. Similar to a jack-up rig it is self-elevating. To enable quick relocation in the wind farm it is self-propelled. It also has a slender ship shaped hull to achieve a quick turnaround time with the vessel carrying several foundations or wind turbines each time. Azimuth thrusters are used to position the vessel during jack-up operations.

Besides self-propelled jack-up vessel, heavy lift vessel and other jack-up vessel which is used in wind turbine installation is also discussed as offshore wind turbine installation vessels. And in this report, we focus on the service market which is the most important part of the global offshore wind turbine installation vessel market.

Scope of the Report:

Driven by the increasing demand of constructing offshore wind farm with higher requirements on capacity and efficiency, the demand of specially designed vessel is facing a sudden increase. But in root, offshore wind turbine installation vessel is not a common used equipment; the fleet size will never be enough large for every ship builder to have chance to achieve an order. The market competition of ship building is quite fierce worldwide currently; for the building of offshore wind turbine installation vessel, the competition is surely forecasted to be fierce.

According to report from annual report of some offshore wind farm runners, the logistics-related cost amount to roughly 19% of total CAPEX (Capital Expenditures). Though the cost for installation of a turbine is reducing by years, the total turbine installation cost is also much higher than cost of most other kinds of marine installation.

Currently, the profit of running of offshore wind turbine installation vessel is not that high, affected by the relatively low utilization rate of fleet. But it is still a fact that the profit is relatively higher than other marine projects.

The advantages or benefits of wind power, is unnecessary to mention again. And we think that nobody would doubt there is vast market for wind power. The game of offshore wind power is just at the beginning, as well as the good days for offshore wind turbine installation vessel runners.

The worldwide market for Wind Turbine Installation Vessel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Wind Turbine Installation Vessel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

A2SEA

MPI-Offshore

Seajacks

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

Geosea

Van Oord

Jack-Up Barge

SEAFOX

Swire Blue Ocean

Gaoh Offshore

NO.3 Engineering

Longyuan Power

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Self-propelled Jack-up Vessel

Normal Jack-up Vessel

Heavy Lift Vessel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offshore

Others

