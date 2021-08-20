2019 Global Air Filters Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Air filter is a device which removes solid airborne particles that are generally harmful to human health if inhaled in the lungs. Particles include things such as dust, powder, pollen, mold, fibers, germs etc. It uses a physical and or chemical process with fibrous pleated paper, foam, cotton, ionizers, activated charcoal, absorbents, chemicals, catalysts etc., and cleans the air to the designed breathable level and odor free for the intended user. Air filters are used in applications where air quality is important, notably in building ventilation systems, transportation, public areas and industries.

Scope of the Global Air Filters Market Report

This report focuses on the Air Filters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

DAIKIN, Camfil Farr, CLARCOR and Flanders captured the top four revenue share spots in the Air Filters market in 2015. DAIKIN dominated with 10.44 percent revenue share, followed by Camfil Farr with 6.41 percent revenue share and CLARCOR with 5.65 percent revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Air Filters brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Air Filters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 9130 million US$ in 2024, from 7920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Air Filters Market Segment by Manufacturers

Camfil Farr

CLARCOR Inc.

Flanders Corporation

Freudenberg

3M Purification Inc.

Donaldson

K&N Engineering

Mann+ Humel

A C Delco

Affinia Group Inc.

Cummins

Sogefi Group

Denso

A.I.R. Systems

Goldensea

AIR-FILTER

Dushi Lvye

Global Air Filters Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Air Filters Market Segment by Type

Pre Filters

Sub-HEPA Filters

Secondary Filters

HEPA & ULPA Filters

Global Air Filters Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial and Residential HVAC Systems

Residential Air Cleaners

General Industrial

Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Nuclear Power and Materials Processing

Chemical, Biological and Radiological Safe Environments

